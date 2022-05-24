Baby Wipes Market is projected to expand at 5.7% CAGR and reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2032 - Persistence Market Research

As customers become more aware of the environmental impact of using products that contain chemicals or plastics, demand for eco-friendly baby wipes is increasing. In the future years, rising knowledge about baby skincare is projected to fuel demand for organic and eco-friendly wipes.

Furthermore, as millennial parents become more aware of the benefits of organic, ecological, and natural wipes, manufacturers are driven to design goods that meet their needs. Furthermore, some firms see consumer preferences as an opportunity and have begun manufacturing new biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and sustainable products, encouraged by government laws.

Bum Boosa Bamboo Baby Wipes, for example, are a biobased product recognized by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). Bum Boosa introduced bamboo wipes for newborns that contain botanical components, in response to growing customer demand for organic and ecological products.

People are becoming more conscious about the environment, as, as such, eco-friendly and biodegradable baby wipes are predicted to be in high demand.

In the East Asia baby wipes market, China is regarded to be the market leader, accounting for a majority of sales.

baby wipes market, is regarded to be the market leader, accounting for a majority of sales. Significant visibility of global brands, heavy discounts, and several new product launches through online shopping are predicted to drive the segment at a CAGR of 10.9%.

"Demand for hassle-free baby care solutions and products, such as baby wipes, is likely to rise as the number of working women increases," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the baby wipes market, along with the highlights of the differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Cotton Babies Inc., Babisil Products Ltd, Unicharm Corporation, Kirkland, and Medline.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the baby wipes market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, nature, style, age group, and sales channel, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

