Baby Powder Market to Witness CAGR of 5.62% by 2023, Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Baby Care & Hygiene to Drive the Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Baby Powder Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.62% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Baby powder is made from talc that is a clay consisting of magnesium, silicone, and oxygen. It absorbs moisture from the skin and prevents infection and diaper rashes. Also, it is used as a deodorant and for the other cosmetic applications. The factors that propel the growth of the Baby Powder Market include growing awareness amongst customers toward baby care products and baby hygiene, rising number of infants across the world, and changing lifestyle. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including side effects of the baby powder. Baby Powder Market may be explored by type, application, and geography. Baby Powder Market may be explored by type as Non-organic Baby Powder and Organic Baby Powder. The "Organic Baby Powder" segment led the Baby Powder Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023.

The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes rising inclination toward organic and natural products. Baby Powder Market could be explored based on application as Medical and Household. The "Household" segment led the Baby Powder Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. Based on distribution channel, the Baby Powder Market may be classified as Online Retail, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Baby Boutique Stores. The "Hypermarkets/supermarkets" segment led the Baby Powder Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. Baby Powder Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America and Europe" segment led the Baby Powder Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising concerns of parents to maintain personal hygiene among their children and increasing bacterial infection and skin disorders in this region. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Baby Powder Market comprise Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon, Lancome, Wyeth, California Baby, Burt's Bees, Good baby, Dr. Browns, FIVERAMS, Wakodo, Zichumy, Sanosan, Yumeijing and Carefor. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 132 page research report with TOC on "Baby Powder Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-baby-powder-market-outlook-2018-2023

Global baby powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% by 2023.The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for baby powder to 2023 offers detailed coverage of baby powder industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading baby powder producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the baby powder.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the baby powder market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

Profiles on baby powder including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Key Vendors:

Johnson & Johnson

Pigeon

Wakodo

Wyeth

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.