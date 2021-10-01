Baby Floki: Meme Token Inspired by Musk's New Pup with exciting DOGE Rewards

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Floki belongs to that rare breed of meme token projects: launched with a noble charity cause whilst still rewarding its holders. Baby Floki has been creating waves in the Binance Smart Chain DeFi space, having already listed on both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap whilst having a vibrant community behind it. Admittedly charity tokens are nothing new in the altcoin space. However, most of them lack an integral function that piques investors' interest - generating profitable returns. While many of those meme coins come and go, Baby Floki's consistent performance and rewards for holders mean it has become firmly rooted in the community, and it is here to stay.

Inspired by Elon's Floki

Baby Floki is the first charity token that serves a dual purpose of providing a financial benefit to its holders and seeks to serve its noble purpose. This is also why crypto enthusiasts eagerly add Baby Floki to their watch lists, forecasting it to be a cryptomoonshot. The project came into existence as a celebratory moment of Elon's adorable new pet 'Floki,' a Shiba Inu pup Musk purchased very recently.

This reflection token is different from many other BSC-based meme coins. The team decided to forgo huge taxes and instead focused on rewarding holders with 3% in DOGECOIN (of course, continuing with the Elon connection) and a low tax on buys in particular. Considering Floki being mentioned all over the social media and the project's tax affordability aspect, the token is likely to rise exponentially.

DOGE Rewards

Baby Floki is a frictionless yield token that gives attractive $DOGE rewards on an hourly basis. By holding $BabyFloki in their wallet, investors can earn generous passive income paid out in $DOGE.

It is also a community-driven project, reflecting the $DOGE rewards and the ethics and charitable cause as its long-term goals. Its developers have worked tirelessly to build a community of investors focused on its bright future. They have created a community that is not only interested in earning a passive income from holding this token but also involved in the development of their web presence, advertising strategies, merchandising store, future NFT marketplace, and other future endeavors.

How does it work?

The tokenomics of Baby Floki is very simple, and it works by taking a tax fee on every transaction occurring on its network. After this, a part of its fee is redistributed to every wallet that holds $BabyFloki in a given percentage. With this, each holder will be able to secure a generous passive income in the form of $DOGE. These rewards will be automatically sent to their wallet every 60 minutes.

Revolutionary NFT Implementation - Baby Floki NFT Marketplace and Collectibles

Perhaps one of the most innovative aspects of Baby Floki aside from its smart tokenomics is the incorporation of NFTs into its platform. As crypto enthusiasts know, Non-Fungible Tokens can be virtually anything from art, music, text, and even games. Keeping this in mind, the project will launch its own NFT platform called the BabyFlokiWorld NFT & Merchandise marketplace, as mentioned on their roadmap. The first set of NFTs that will eventually be traded on BabyFlokiWorld are set to be released next week.

What is an NFT?

In simple terms, a non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset, just like Bitcoin or other forms of digital currency, that indicates a specific address on a certified blockchain. It can also be referred to as an ever-growing digital receipt detailing the object's transaction history. However, unlike a US dollar or Bitcoin, which are both fungible and mutually equal in value, they maintain their worth when exchanged. An NFT is unique to itself and therefore is used to identify a unique object. In essence, no NFT is equal to another in its utility or form, which makes NFTs so valuable. Foreseeing this, the developers of Baby Floki are aiming to be ahead of its game by creating the future of NFT trading and collectibles on their platform.

Strong Community

Baby Floki is creating a community of influential investors who wish to impact positively. The developers state that they want to expand Baby Floki operations to the point where they are positively impacting the lives of people who don't even have the luxury of knowing what crypto is. What's unique about their initiative is that they want to do this while giving back to their community and supporters.

About the Team

The Baby Floki team is filled with members having extensive experience in the crypto world, and each brings a unique quality to ensure the project's success. The Baby Floki Developers are committed to the project and maintain a daily presence on Telegram channels.

The marketing team has had massive success on other very well-known projects and aims to inject the same passion and relentless aggressive marketing techniques into this project. This project is genuine, the team is accurate, and they are here to stay for the long run.

Ambitious Marketing Campaign

Baby Floki's marketing team has had massive success with relentless, aggressive marketing techniques that have been incredibly successful. Its key activities include significant partnerships with celebrities and influencers and a big Chinese marketing push including Weibo/Btok planned for October. It also consists of the constantly trending on Dextools alongside other marketing campaigns targeting numerous Crypto websites. They also have a giant advertising billboard for Baby Floki right at SpaceX, which eventually brought extensive attention and attraction to this project. A second billboard was revealed a couple of days ago in the heart of Broadway, NYC. There is plenty more exciting marketing to come including some hidden surprises.

Baby Floki Future Plans

After a very successful launch of the Baby Floki token, website, and marketing campaigns, the subsequent project phases look promising. The Crypto Company has already been listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap quite quickly, and the team now has its sights set on other big exchanges. Its profitable future endeavors include Dapps/Games, significant partnerships, BabyFlokiWorld NFT & Merchandise Marketplace, and a few more attractive initiatives. With all these futuristic projects, and by impressively reaching milestone after milestone, the team has shown its capability of delivering everything they have set out to achieve.

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any Cryptocurrency.

