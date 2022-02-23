Baby Diapers Market to Reach $80.99 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Baby Diapers Market by Product Type (Cloth Diapers and Disposable Diapers), Size (Small & Extra Small (S & XS), Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL)), By Age Group (Infants (0–6 Months), Babies & Young Toddlers (6–18 Months), Toddlers (18–24 Months) and Children Above 2 Years) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global baby diapers industry was accounted for $48.91 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $80.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in working women population and inclination toward use of disposable diapers for their benefits such as convenience, safety, and time-saving have boosted the growth of the global baby diapers market. However, adverse effects of baby diapers on baby's health hinder the market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and advent of technology that can track humidity in baby's diapers would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic minimally affected the baby diaper market. However, import and export restrictions on goods and quarantine measures disrupted the supply chain and created a huge gap in supply–demand.

The curfews and imposed lockdownhugely affected the lifestyle, health & wellbeing, and manufacturing industries.

The disposable diaperssegment held the largest share

By product type, the disposable diaperssegment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global baby diapers market, as it helps in prevention of skin rashes. However, the cloth diapers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, as they are hygienic, highly absorbent, and free of toxic chemicals.

The hypermarket and supermarketsegment dominated the market

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global baby diapers market, due to variety of food and household products. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, due to easy accessibility offered by online platforms.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global baby diapers market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market, due to high expenditure on premium quality diaper and high per capita income. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in disposable income and inclination to purchase fashionable, convenient, and disposable diapers.

Major market players

Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL)

Domtar Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ontex Group NV

Unicharm Corporation.

SOURCE Allied Market Research