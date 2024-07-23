Babel Cover announces the launch of autonomous digital motorcycle insurance service

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Cover, a British financial engineering and insurance technology start-up, enters the motorcycle sector with an autonomous set of applications following a robust process of technology stability and scaling tests over the past nine months.

It has partnered with Poe-ma Insurances ("Poe-ma") a Parisian headquartered independent insurance agency active for over 30 years and has digitised its motorcycle offering at its largest office in French Polynesia.

Yannick Cadet, Country Manager for Poe-ma French Polynesia, says "If we digitise, it takes away a lot of the day-to-day bureaucracy, we can then focus on other elements of our business, like sales or customer service. This allows us to build stronger relationships with our clients, which will then safeguard our business in the future. It's very important to us. We are a company that is very attached to the relationship we have with the client".

"The new digital offering is being met with great enthusiasm by all. It has enabled us to better engage with communities and motorcycle dealers with a competitive differentiator. It is a segment of the market planned to grow. It's new and exciting, and they are very excited", added Cadet.

Visit www.poema-rider.com for more information.

"There is a realism to accept as a start-up in the highly regulated insurance sector that solid software development is crucial but equally, and possibly more important, is ensuring alignment of interests, solid project governance and a mutual - and human - respect between the parties. Here at Babel Cover we thank Yannick and the Poe-ma team for a wonderfully positive experience and look forward to a digital future with them as we look to add new features to support their exciting goals for French Polynesia", said Stuart King, Founder & CEO of Babel Cover.

"Babel Cover applications run autonomously with diagnostics and analytics. We now move on with lots of learnings, experience and confidence with a tried and tested application framework as we activate our pipeline of exciting motorcycle partners. Step by step", added King.

About

Babel Cover is a British financial engineering and insurance technology start-up that connects buyers, sellers and algo-traders over the internet. It is the operator of an insurance linked trading venue that enables buyers to obtain digital rewards for lower claims, rewards that can be spent in affiliated embedded partner ecosystems. It enables participants to build greater customer loyalty and achieve significant cost efficiencies in insurance policy distribution.

Learn more at https://www.babelcover.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925318/Babel_Cover_Logo.jpg