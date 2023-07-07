B2B Food Marketplace Platform Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $81 Billion by 2030 at a 20% CAGR

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global B2B Food Marketplace Platform market size was valued at USD 29 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts and Factors.



B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market: Overview

A global B2B food marketplace platform connects buyers and vendors. Sellers on this platform may be either vendors or manufacturers. Retailers, food service industry participants, and purveyors, as well as hotels, restaurants, and canteens, can be the purchasers. The B2B food marketplace platforms can be used for the exchange of raw and processed commodities. In the coming years, the demand for B2B food marketplace tools will be pushed by the escalating adoption of packaged foods, the increase in disposable income, and the expansion of modern lifestyle trends.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the B2B Food Marketplace Platform market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 20% between 2023 and 2030.

The B2B Food Marketplace Platform market size was worth around US$ 29 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 81 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The global B2B food marketplace platform market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the digitization of brick-and-mortar retail shops, startup firms, and grocery units.

In terms of offering, the grocery segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific B2B food marketplace platform market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing importance of marketplace platforms will accelerate global industry trends

With small businesses, convenience stores, and e-commerce companies emphasizing marketplace tools, it is likely that the B2B food marketplace platform will gain traction in the coming years. The rise in the digitization of brick-and-mortar retail stores, startup companies, and grocery stores will stimulate market trends for B2B food marketplace platforms worldwide.

Moreover, the dynamic pricing of products will drive the global expansion of the market. The global expansion of the market will be driven by the increasing use of intelligent equipment that enables effective communication between sellers and consumers. In addition, the introduction of 4G and 5G technologies for dependable connectivity will positively impact the expansion of the global B2B food marketplace platform market. A rise in online purchasing will contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for B2B food marketplace platforms is segmented by offering, enterprises size, and region.

The global B2B food marketplace platform market is segmented by offering in to chilled & dairy, beverages, grocery, and others. In addition, the grocery segment, which accounted for over fifty percent of the global market share in 2022, is projected to have the highest CAGR over the next few years. A rise in the consumption of rice, flour, cereals, ready-to-cook meals, instant food, and carbohydrates may account for the segment's growth in the coming years.

On the basis of enterprises size, the global B2B food marketplace platform industry is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. In addition, the large enterprises segment, which accounted for a sizable portion of the global market in 2022, is projected to lead the segmental expansion in the coming years. Large enterprises' enormous adoption of B2B food marketplace tools may account for the segment's projected growth in the coming years.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global B2B Food Marketplace Platform market include;

FoodsTrade

Efoodchoice.com

MaxAB

Mindcurv GmbH

Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Agorara.com

Solv (SCR&T)

DXBUY

Qwipo (Xavica Software Solutions Private Limited)

Biolinked

DeHaat

ElasticRun

udaan

BlueCart Inc.

gramfactory

FoodB2BMarketplace.com

FoodMaven

Ukrainian Food Platform

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market Industry?

What segments does the B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 29 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 81 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered FoodsTrade, Efoodchoice.com, MaxAB, Mindcurv GmbH, Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Agorara.com, Solv (SCR&T), DXBUY, Qwipo (Xavica Software Solutions Private Limited), Biolinked, DeHaat, ElasticRun, udaan, BlueCart Inc., gramfactory, FoodB2BMarketplace.com, FoodMaven, Ukrainian Food Platform, and others. Segments Covered By Offering, Enterprise Size, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Recent Developments:

In the first half of 2022, ElasticRun, a B2B eCommerce tool based in India , declared nearly $330 million in funding led by SoftBank for Indian Kirana shops with a view of expanding across various geographic locations. The strategic initiative is set to prompt the market landscape.

, declared nearly in funding led by SoftBank for Indian Kirana shops with a view of expanding across various geographic locations. The strategic initiative is set to prompt the market landscape. In the second half of 2021, FoodMaven Corporation, a key player assisting food processing firms in taking food purchasing decisions, signed a partnership deal with Annex for selling the latter's wheat flour to the former's food service clients. The move will boost the business space.

Regional Analysis:

North American B2B Food Marketplace Platform market to dominate during forecast period

North America, which accounted for more than 60 percent of the global B2B food marketplace platform market's revenue in 2022, is expected to experience a significant increase during the forecast period. The regional market expansion between 2023 and 2030 may be contingent on the presence of major actors and the introduction of new technologies aimed at expanding distribution networks.

In addition, the B2B food marketplace platform industry in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. The factors that are likely to contribute to the expansion of the regional industry are a rising population resulting in the widespread adoption of B2B food marketplace platforms and an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses investing in food marketplace tools.

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Chilled & Dairy

Beverages

Grocery

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

