B. Braun Melsungen AG and Grifols form strategic alliance to offer integrated solutions for safe automated drug preparation and administration

Under the alliance, Kiro Grifols' automated compounding portfolio and B. Braun's Safe Infusion Systems will be combined into a complete solution for safe automated drug admixture and delivery. The companies will focus immediately on opportunities in Europe and gradually roll out the joint offering in other markets.

The wide range of B. Braun infusion containers, admixture and delivery devices qualified on Kiro Grifols´ robots and software offer customers full flexibility for the complete scope of toxic and non-toxic drug admixtures, as well as individual patient or batch-oriented drug preparations.

"This partnership enables us to expand our products and services with B. Braun´s infusion products to serve the complete workflow, from computerized physician order via automated medication preparation and documentation in the pharmacy to safe administration on the ward, all of which results in better patient care", said Borja Lizari, Managing Director of Kiro Grifols.

"The integration of Kiro Grifols technologies with our safe infusion system adds value to health care professionals and patients by bringing the complete process of medication preparation and delivery to an even higher level of safety and efficiency", said Dr. Meinrad Lugan, Member of the B. Braun Board.

About B. Braun

With over 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. Through constructive dialog, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services that are both evolving and progressive - and in turn improves people's health around the world.



For more information, please visit www.bbraun.com.



About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

For more information, please visit www.kirogrifols.com or www.grifols.com.

