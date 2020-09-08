Azuri joins the Sunday Times TechTrack 100 for the second year

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuri Technologies has been named in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 league table which ranks the fastest growing technology, media and telecoms companies in the UK for the second year running.

The annual Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 league table ranks Britain's fastest growing privately held companies by sales growth (% per annum) over the last 3 years. Ranked 40 in the league table, two places higher than in 2019, Azuri is paving the way in next-generation energy access in Africa.

Azuri's innovative application of solar power combined with mobile payment technology and energy efficient appliances is enabling off-grid African families to experience modern digital technologies such clean LED lighting and satellite TV for the first time. More than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity.

Being named as one of the UK's top-performing private companies follows Azuri's announced investment of US$26 million in June 2019, led by Fortune 500 company Marubeni with additional participation from existing shareholders, including FTSE 250 company IP Group plc.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri is one of the leading providers of pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria. To date, the company has sold over 200,000 systems and the capital injection will enable Azuri to expand operations in current territories and beyond.

From solar home lighting to satellite TV, Azuri-designed solutions deliver world-class performance at an affordable price to off-grid customers across Africa. Azuri's vision is to create a level playing field where all African consumers can access and benefit from the digital economy, wherever they live.

"Following several years of sustained growth, Azuri is delighted to be recognised as part of the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100. This growth reflects a rapidly expanding sector and increasing demand from African consumers for affordable clean energy and access to modern life-changing technology," commented Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.

Inclusion in the Tech Track 100 continues the award wins for Azuri during the last 12 months, including being named in the CleanTech 100 and the FT1000 list of the fastest growing companies in Europe.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.

Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

