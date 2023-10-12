Azure Power Files Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Azure Power

12 Oct, 2023, 20:47 BST

New Delhi, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (the "Company" or "Azure"), an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed at Investors section on the Company's website at http://investors.azurepower.com/ or on SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

Azure will provide a hard copy of the annual report on form 20-F, at no cost, to shareholders upon request.

About Azure

Azure is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India. Azure developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009, and since then has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

For more information about Azure, visit: www.azurepower.com

