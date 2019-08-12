Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2020

EBENE, Mauritius, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, today announced its consolidated results under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") for the fiscal first quarter 2020 ended June 30, 2019.

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Period Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Highlights:

Net income of INR 90.2 million ( US$ 1.3 million ) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to INR 29.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

) for the quarter ended as compared to INR 29.8 million for quarter ended . Operating Megawatts ("MW") were 1,609 MW, as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 59% over quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

, an increase of 59% over quarter ended . Operating and Committed Megawatts were 3,351 MW, as of quarter ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 57% over quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

, an increase of 57% over quarter ended . Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 3,389.3 million ( US$ 49.2 million ), an increase of 40 % over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

was INR 3,389.3 million ( ), an increase of 40 % over the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 2,447.7 million ( US$ 35.5 million ), an increase of 25% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

Key Operating Metrics

Electricity generation during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 299.3 million kWh, or 75%, to 700.1 million kWh, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in electricity generation was principally a result of additional operating capacity during the period.

Total revenue during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 3,389.3 million (US$ 49.2 million), up 40% from INR 2,422.5 million during the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the commissioning of new projects.

Project cost per megawatt operating (megawatt capacity per the power purchase agreement) consists of costs incurred for one megawatt of new solar power plant capacity during the reporting period. The project cost per megawatt operating for the quarter months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by INR 4.1 million (US$ 0.06 million) to INR 40.2 million (US$ 0.58 million) primarily due to lower costs on account of the reduction in solar module prices for the projects commissioned during the period partly offset by approximately US$ 0.05 million per megawatt payment of safe guard duties that the company expects to recover.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's operating and committed megawatts increased by 1,210 MW to 3,351 MW compared to June 30, 2018 as a result of obtaining new projects.

Nominal Contracted Payments

The Company's PPAs create long-term recurring customer payments. Nominal contracted payments equal the sum of the estimated payments that the customer is likely to make, subject to discounts or rebates, over the remaining term of the PPAs. When calculating nominal contracted payments, the Company includes those PPAs for projects that are operating or committed.

The following table sets forth, with respect to the Company's PPAs, the aggregate nominal contracted payments and total estimated energy output as of the reporting dates. These nominal contracted payments have not been discounted to arrive at the present value.





As of June 30,





2018



2019





INR



INR



US$

Nominal contracted payments (in thousands)

399,905,032





580,781,764





8,426,897

Total estimated energy output (kilowatt hours in millions)



97,192





169,671





































Nominal contracted payments as of June 30, 2019 increased compared to as of June 30, 2018 as a result of the Company entering into additional PPAs.

Portfolio Revenue Run-Rate

Portfolio revenue run-rate equals annualized payments from customers extrapolated based on the operating and committed capacity as of the reporting dates. In estimating the portfolio revenue run-rate, the Company multiplies the PPA contract price per kilowatt hour by the estimated annual energy output for all operating and committed solar projects as of the reporting date. The estimated annual energy output of the Company's solar projects is calculated using power generation simulation software and validated by independent engineering firms. The main assumption used in the calculation is the project location, which enables the software to derive the estimated annual energy output from certain meteorological data, including the temperature and solar insolation based on the project location.

The following table sets forth, with respect to the Company's PPAs, the aggregate portfolio revenue run-rate and estimated annual energy output as of the reporting dates. The portfolio revenue run-rate has not been discounted to arrive at the present value.





As of June 30,





2018



2019





INR



INR



US$

Portfolio revenue run-rate (in thousands)



17,538,553





25,939,910





376,377

Estimated annual energy output (kilowatt hours in millions)



4,200





7,468











Portfolio revenue run-rate increased by INR 8,401.4 million (US$ 121.9 million) to INR 25,939.9 million (US$ 376.4 million) as of June 30, 2019, as compared to June 30, 2018, due to an increase in operational and committed capacity.

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Period ended June 30, 2019 Consolidated Financial Results:

Operating Revenues

Operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 3,389.3 million (US$ 49.2 million), an increase of 40% from INR 2,422.5 million over the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was driven by the commissioning of new projects during the period after June 30, 2018 until June 30, 2019.

Cost of Operations (Exclusive of Depreciation and Amortization)

Cost of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 36% to INR 296.9 million (US$ 4.3 million) from INR 218.2 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher plant maintenance cost arising from newly commissioned projects during the period after June 30, 2018 until June 30, 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by INR 396.0 million (US$ 5.7 million), to INR 644.7 million (US$ 9.4 million) compared to the same period in 2018. General and administrative expenses increased primarily on account of higher payroll costs and one-time charges of INR 264.4 million (US$ 3.8 million) primarily related to management transition.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by INR 69.8 million (US$ 1.0 million), or 13%, to INR 623.4 million (US$ 9.0 million) compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in depreciation and amortization expense reflected the additional depreciation on new projects commissioned since June 30, 2018, was offset by a decrease in depreciation expense on account of change in useful life, which was effective October 1, 2018. For a detailed discussion, please refer to Note 2(i), to our consolidated financial statements in our Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by INR 486.7 million (US$ 7.1 million), or 45%, to INR 1,560.1 million (US$ 22.6 million) compared to the same period in 2018. Interest expense increased due to additional loans related to new projects but was partially offset by higher interest income on investments during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Loss on Foreign Currency Exchange

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company incurred losses of INR 50.3 million (US$ 0.7 million) compared to a loss of INR 204.2 million, during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due the expense of hedging foreign exchange rates.

Income Tax Expense

The income tax expense increased during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 by INR 29.2 million (US$ 0.4 million) to INR 123.7 million (US$ 1.8 million), compared to INR 94.6 million in the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of higher income from operations.

Net Income

The net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by INR 60.4 million (US$ 0.9 million) to INR 90.2 million (US$ 1.3 million), compared to a net income of INR 29.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues achieved during the period.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 466.7 million (US$ 6.8 million), INR 283.0 million (US$ 4.1 million) improvement from the comparable period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in revenue during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, additional cash interest paid on loans compared to the same period in the prior year was INR 358.2 million (US$ 5.2 million). In addition, cash flow in operating activities is impacted more in the first and third quarters of the fiscal year primarily related to the semi-annual payment of interest on green bonds.

Cash used in investing activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was INR 5,666.6 million (US$ 82.2 million), compared to INR 4,196.0 million for the comparable period in 2018, primarily on account of purchases of property plant and equipment for new solar projects amounting to INR 5,657.8 million (US$ 82.1 million).

Cash generated from financing activities was INR 10,742.0 (US$ 155.9 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to INR 4,251.7 million for the comparable period in 2018, primarily due to additional debt incurred related to new solar projects.

Liquidity Position

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had INR 11,470.7 million (US$ 166.4 million) of cash, cash equivalents and current investments. The Company had undrawn project debt commitments of INR 10,876.2 million (US$ 157.8 million) as of June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was INR 2,447.7 million (US$ 35.5 million) for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2019, compared to INR 1,955.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenue during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Recent accounting pronouncement

The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 – Leases (Topic 842) in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and elected certain practical expedients permitted under the transition guidance. The transition guidance allowed the Company not to reassess prior conclusions related to contracts containing leases or lease classification. The adoption did not have a material impact to our income statement or cash flow. However, the adoption resulted in increasing the Right of Use asset on our consolidated balance sheet by INR 3,504.5 million (US$ 50.8 million) as well as Lease Liabilities by INR 3,078.4 million (US$ 44.7 million).

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020

The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. With a robust pipeline and strong execution capabilities, the Company expects to continue to deliver high growth for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Company continues to expect to have between 1,800 – 1,900 MWs operational. In addition, the Company is reiterating its guidance of revenues of between INR 12,770 – 13,350 million (or US$ 185– 194 million at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate of INR 68.92 to US$ 1.00) for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Exchange Rates

This press release contains translations of certain Indian rupee amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 68.92 to US$1.00, which is the noon buying rate in New York City for cable transfer in non-U.S. currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 28, 2019. The Company makes no representation that the Indian rupee or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into U.S. dollars or Indian rupees, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Azure Power Global Limited

Azure Power is a leading independent solar power producer in India. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of utility scale, micro-grid and rooftop solar projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; the Company's ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. Portfolio represents the aggregate megawatts capacity of solar power plants pursuant to PPAs, signed or allotted or where the Company has been cleared as one of the winning bidders or won a reverse auction but has yet to receive a letter of allotment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss (income) plus (a) income tax expense, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization and (d) loss (income) on foreign currency exchange. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance and provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operational profitability and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. However, this measure should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA as used herein is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

The Company's management believes this measure is useful to compare general operating performance from period to period and to make certain related management decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of different companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be highly dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Therefore, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. In addition, the tax positions of companies can vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the various jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and tax expense can vary considerably among companies.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

it does not reflect cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments or foreign exchange gain/loss;

it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

it does not reflect significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on outstanding debt;

it does not reflect payments made or future requirements for income taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or paid in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements or payments.

Investors are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons the Company considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. For more information, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" at the end of this release.

AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(INR and US$ amounts in thousands, except share and par value data)









As of March 31,



As of June, 30





2019



2019



2019





(INR)



(INR)



(US$)





(Audited)



(Unaudited)

Assets























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



10,537,581





11,463,309





166,328

Investments in available for sale securities



7,408





7,380





107

Restricted cash



2,167,827





6,311,936





91,584

Accounts receivable, net



3,307,076





4,140,275





60,074

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,380,314





1,578,292





22,900

Total current assets



17,400,206





23,501,192





340,993

Restricted cash



1,280,323





816,787





11,851

Property, plant and equipment, net



83,444,529





86,705,503





1,258,060

Software, net



63,715





64,597





937

Deferred income taxes



2,406,525





2,375,027





34,461

Right-of-use assets



—





3,504,516





50,849

Other assets



4,268,462





4,420,544





64,140

Total assets



108,863,760





121,388,166





1,761,291

Liabilities and shareholders' equity























Current liabilities:























Short-term debt



2,824,843





7,870,150





114,193

Accounts payable



3,477,382





2,389,826





34,675

Current portion of long-term debt



7,288,995





7,154,226





103,805

Income taxes payable



93,688





110,029





1,596

Interest payable



919,627





561,386





8,145

Deferred revenue



99,065





98,908





1,435

Other liabilities



2,301,669





1,677,371





24,338

Total current liabilities



17,005,269





19,861,896





288,187

Non-current liabilities:























Long-term debt



61,658,403





67,997,893





986,621

Deferred revenue



1,800,155





1,805,728





26,200

Deferred income taxes



2,053,808





2,063,860





29,946

Asset retirement obligations



665,146





667,899





9,691

Leases liabilities



—





3,078,387





44,666

Other liabilities



283,728





63,145





916

Total liabilities



83,466,509





95,538,808





1,386,227

Shareholders' equity























Equity shares, US$ 0.000625 par value; 41,040,028 and 41,087,003 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 respectively



1,773





1,775





26

Additional paid-in capital



32,186,606





32,203,486





467,259

Accumulated deficit



(6,311,095)





(6,214,415)





(90,169)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(747,545)





(402,476)





(5,840)

Total APGL shareholders' equity



25,129,739





25,588,370





371,276

Non-controlling interest



267,512





260,988





3,788

Total shareholders' equity



25,397,251





25,849,358





375,064

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



108,863,760





121,388,166





1,761,291



AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(INR and US$ amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









Unaudited





Quarter ended June 30,





2018



2019



2019





INR



INR



US$

Operating revenues:























Sale of power



2,422,539





3,389,313





49,177

Operating costs and expenses:























Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately

below)



218,230





296,949





4,309

General and administrative



248,650





644,658





9,354

Depreciation and amortization



553,609





623,448





9,046

Total operating costs and expenses:



1,020,489





1,565,055





22,709

Operating income



1,402,050





1,824,258





26,468

Other expense, net:























Interest expense, net



1,073,440





1,560,094





22,636

Loss on foreign currency exchange, net



204,226





50,258





729

Total other expenses, net



1,277,666





1,610,352





23,365

Income before income tax



124,384





213,906





3,103

Income tax expense



(94,581)





(123,749)





(1,796)

Net income



29,803





90,157





1,307

Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



21,780





(6,524)





(95)

Net income attributable to APGL equity shareholders



8,023





96,681





1,402

Net income per share attributable to APGL shareholders























Basic



0.31





2.36





0.03

Diluted



0.30





2.31





0.03

Weighted average number of equity shares























Basic



25,996,932





41,044,990





41,044,990

Diluted



26,910,175





41,884,418





41,884,418



AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(INR and US$ amounts in thousands)

















Unaudited













Quarter ended June 30,





2018



2019



2019





INR



INR



US$

Net cash used in operating activities



(749,647)





(466,708)





(6,772)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,195,954)





(5,666,581)





(82,220)

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,251,738





10,742,049





155,863



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(INR and US$ amounts in thousands)

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

















Unaudited













Quarter ended June 30,





2018



2019



2019





INR



INR



US$

Net income



29,803





90,157





1,307

Income tax expense



94,581





123,749





1,796

Interest expense, net



1,073,440





1,560,094





22,636

Depreciation and amortization



553,609





623,448





9,046

Loss on foreign currency exchange, net



204,226





50,258





729

Adjusted EBITDA



1,955,659





2,447,706





35,514



