Azentio Software wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the 'Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions' award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.

The award was formally presented to Azentio on 8 November at a high-profile ceremony held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was well attended by prominent members from the regional financial services industry and global technology companies.

The 'Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions' award was presented to Azentio's Islamic Banking Suite in recognition of its exceptional track record in helping financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, maintain high operational efficiency, and meet their growth objectives – all while adhering efficiently to the Shariah compliance and evolving regulatory requirements.

The Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite includes a varied range of Shariah-compliant software offerings that cater advantageously to the requirements of new, innovative financing and investment products, covering the entire spectrum of Islamic finance, investments, deposits, treasury and capital markets. The suite combines front-to-back-office functionality with unparalleled scalability, customer-centricity, flexibility, and built-in parameterization – making it a widely trusted solution by a broad client base in over 40 countries.

Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, stated, "It is an honour to win this award presented by Finnovex. We are committed to enabling our clients to offer world-class Shariah-compliant products to compete and thrive in the digital age."

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company's flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

