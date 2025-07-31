Azentio digitally transforms Boubyan Bank's customer experience with iMAL Islamic core banking

Boubyan Bank's upgrade of iMAL core banking accelerates its digital transformation journey and enhances customer satisfaction.

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio, a leading technology enabler for the BFSI sector, is pleased to announce the upgrade of iMAL at Boubyan Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in Kuwait and the GCC region, as part of its digital transformation initiative. This upgrade has helped elevate customer experience across different channels, helping the bank as well in achieving a 42% improvement in response time. The upgrade marks a major milestone in Boubyan Bank's ongoing digitalization journey to improve operational efficiency and elevate customer experience.

Azentio iMAL is a leading AAOIFI-certified Islamic banking platform, designed to empower financial institutions with comprehensive solutions for retail, corporate, and investment banking. With iMAL, banks can deliver ethical, inclusive, and scalable services, while ensuring compliance with Sharia principles.

The latest upgrade has empowered Boubyan Bank to overcome key operational challenges, delivering substantial efficiency gains that align with the bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centric services. Notable improvements include:

52.5% reduction in salary posting time

15% increase in CPU efficiency

Over 80% decrease in database blocking and session times

42% improvement in response time

These enhancements have significantly boosted system performance, allowing the bank to serve its customers more effectively and advance its mission of providing best-in-class Islamic banking services.

Aarthi Ramesh, Chief Customer Officer at Azentio, commented:

"Our enduring partnership with Boubyan Bank is a testament to our shared vision of innovative and Sharia-compliant banking. The recent enhancements to the iMAL core banking system underline Azentio's unwavering commitment to developing solutions that address evolving customer needs and enable excellence in service delivery."

Mr. Abdulla AlKhuzam, Chief Information Officer of Boubyan Bank, commented:

"With a 42% improvement in response time, the recent upgrade has revolutionized our operations at Boubyan Bank, allowing us to tackle critical challenges and achieve remarkable efficiency improvements. Our customers will also benefit from the new enhancements including a 52.5% reduction in salary posting time, a 15% boost in CPU efficiency, and an over 80% decrease in database blocking and session times. These advancements have greatly enhanced our system performance, enabling us to better serve our customers and further our mission of delivering top-tier Islamic banking services."

About Boubyan Bank

Boubyan Bank is a leading Islamic bank based in Kuwait, renowned for its excellence and dedication to customer service and its market leadership in innovation. Boubyan provides customers with Sharia-compliant retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services.

The banking group is further comprised of four subsidiaries providing banking, investment and asset management, takaful insurance, and property management activities, coupled with its international presence through its UK-based subsidiary, the Bank of London and the Middle East, along with Nomo, the world's first international Islamic digital bank.

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670942/Azentio_Logo.jpg