Azentio announces global market leadership across 3 categories in the 2024 IBSi Sales League Table

Additional 6 Leadership Club rankings achieved cross-categories

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio") – a leading end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector, has today announced its acknowledgement as global market leader across 3 categories by IBS Intelligence in the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2024. Leading the way in the Islamic Digital, Islamic Lending – Retail and Document Management categories, Azentio also secured #2 Leadership Club spots in an additional 6 categories including Wealth Management – Investment & Fund Management, Islamic – Universal Banking Core, Islamic – Risk Management, Regional Leaders – Middle East, Domestic Leaders – India, and Global Leadership – Product Breadth.

With a track record of over two decades, the IBSi SLT showcases the sales performance of banking technology suppliers, objectively ranking products across 20 categories. The SLT has received a consistent level of interest and participation with 50+ technology suppliers submitting 2,100+ deals spanning 151 countries.

While IBSi SLT recognizes technology vendors' sales performance across hundreds of system selection engagements carried out across the globe, the SLT Leadership Club identifies the prominent systems that have made their mark across various categories of systems as well as geographies.

Commenting on Azentio's achievement, Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, said, "I congratulate Azentio on their remarkable achievement of winning in 7 categories at the SLT 2024 awards. Along with which they also won the 'Product Breadth' category with submissions across 10 system types. This recognition is a testament to Azentio's dedication to innovation and excellence in the banking technology industry. Their success in these categories showcases their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions and drive digital transformation."

Emma Foley, CMO at Azentio, commented, "We are delighted that Azentio has once again achieved top ranking in the IBSi Sales League Table across multiple categories, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers. Our built-for-purpose banking products are created and developed specifically with the needs of our regions in mind, allowing us to focus our innovation efforts fully on developments and advancements which will deliver tangible benefits to our customers. This focus, I believe, positions us ideally as the vendor of choice for banks and financial institutions looking to modernise through world class technology with regional purpose."

Azentio Software incorporated in 2020 at Singapore, has been carved out of 3i Infotech, Candela Labs, Beyontec Technologies and Path Solutions. Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for customers in banking, financial services and insurance verticals. Azentio has over 800 customers in more than 60 countries, with a team of over 2,300 employees across offices in 12 countries (and growing) globally and is wholly owned by Funds advised by Apax Partners.

