AZAZIE UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST BFCM EVENT EVER: YOUR MOMENT TO SAY "YES" TO YOUR DREAM DRESS -- UP TO 90% OFF SITEWIDE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading DTC bridal and special occasion brand loved by millions of brides, announces its most anticipated shopping event of the year: the Black Friday–Cyber Monday Sale, running November 28 through December 1 (Friday–Monday). For four exclusive days, brides planning 2025–2026 weddings have a rare opportunity to secure their dream wedding dress, bridesmaid palettes, and full wedding-day looks at the year's deepest savings using promo code BFAZ25.

Designed for Brides Planning Ahead

Azazie BFCM

With wedding demand continuing to rise in 2025, Azazie's BFCM event arrives at the perfect moment for brides ready to start planning early. The sale is intentionally crafted to help brides say "yes" to the gown they love—without compromise and without the luxury price tag.

BFCM 2025 Bridal Offers

15% Off Bridal, Atelier, Formal, Evening, Suits, Flower Girls, & MOB (use code BFAZ25 )





(use code ) Up to 90% Off Sitewide





Includes wedding dresses, reception dresses, bridesmaids, men's suits, and accessories





Four days only to secure once-a-year pricing across the entire wedding party

From classic ball gowns and couture-inspired atelier silhouettes to modern minimal dresses and Instagram-loved bridal minis, the sale is designed for every type of bride. Azazie's made-to-order craftsmanship, extensive size range (0–30), custom color options, and home try-on experience make the process seamless—especially for brides getting ahead of 2025–2026 timelines.

Plan Your Entire Wedding Look in One Moment

Brides can shop their ceremony gown, reception change, rehearsal dinner look, and bridesmaid dresses all at once—plus men's suiting and accessories for a fully coordinated wedding party. With bestsellers and new-for-2025 styles included in the promotion, this is the ideal window to secure looks before busy wedding-planning season picks up in early spring.

The Best Time of the Year to Buy Your Dress

Azazie's BFCM sale has become a bridal planning milestone, offering unmatched value at the exact time most brides begin their search. For brides who've been saving favorite styles, creating Pinterest boards, or waiting for the right moment—this is it.

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

