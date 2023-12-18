Axon Ivy positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Axon Ivy as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Intelligent Business Process Management Suites market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arun U, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Axon Ivy provides a unified platform for no-code, low-code, and full-stack development, such that its open architecture enables collaboration by utilizing libraries, reusable sub-processes, data structures, and dialogs, fostering efficiency and teamwork." He further adds, "Axon Ivy facilitates the rapid development of business processes for organizations through customizable templates, sample projects, and business-ready components, catering to various design and coding levels. The company is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, and with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, and highly scalable product suite, Axon Ivy has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS), 2023."

"We are absolutely thrilled and very proud that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has once again given Axon Ivy an excellent rating! Being recognized as a 'Technology Leader' really shows that Axon Ivy is a top player in the dynamic world of business process automation. This acknowledgment not only confirms our strong commitment but also reinforces our strong position in the iBPMS market. When it comes to expertise and technology, we proudly stand out as leaders, exploring new opportunities and setting high standards for excellence!" emphasizes Andreas Balsiger, Head of Product Management at Axon Ivy. "Using Axon Ivy, organizations achieve process optimization by effortlessly connecting people, data, and systems. This central orchestrator function not only simplifies operations but also enhances productivity, turning cost-saving into a practical achievement."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Intelligent Business Process Management Suites as a cloud-based integrated group of technologies that automate business processes through low-code/no-code tools thus connecting people, systems, machines, and Internet of Things (IoT) together. Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) help organizations perform end-to-end business process management by incorporating real-time decision-making, complex event processing, business rules engine, and artificial intelligence. In addition, iBPMS offer interactive social media capabilities to encourage real-time ad-hoc interactions, collaboration, and sharing of knowledge between users, IT teams, as well as developers using 'cross-channel mobility enabled' devices. The model-driven approach of iBPMS enables organizations to map, monitor, manage, and control complex business processes and optimize organizational performance to provide a sustainable competitive advantage enabling the creation of an efficient, dynamic, and agile platform.

iBPMS enables organizations to embrace any technological advancement and deliver products and services efficiently in conjunction with the enterprise goals. Intelligent business process management suites further help business organizations to effectively synchronize and manage workflows across multiple levels with appropriate mapping, simple and easy execution, accurate measurement, analysis, and control of business processes. The cloud-based low-code/no-code iBPMS is incorporated with a user-friendly interface that allows both professional developers and citizen developers to easily collaborate on the development of business processes and decision-making.

About Axon Ivy

Axon Ivy is a pioneer in process automation software and offers a business process management platform to effectively digitize, automate, and orchestrate business processes. Axon Ivy is the first low-code platform without limitations. Organizations receive comprehensive capabilities for no-code, low-code, and full-stack development, overcoming competitive pressures, meeting increasing customer demands, and optimizing internal processes. It enables customers to develop user-friendly applications and digitize and automate even the most complex business processes. Our comprehensive technology platform, broad range of customer solutions, in-depth industry knowledge, and extensive partner network contribute to our successful track record of DPA implementations. Headquartered in Switzerland, with offices in Austria, Germany, the U.S., and Singapore, Axon Ivy has almost three decades of experience developing software platforms and delivering solutions. We are well-positioned by analysts, including on the Forrester Wave for DPA and QKS SPARK Matrix for iBPMS. In 2022, Axon Ivy began operating as an independent subsidiary of the Ricoh Group. For companies looking to invest in digital transformation, we are an ideal partner with whom to develop future-proof solutions.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

