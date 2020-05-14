Axon Announces New Country Manager in Israel

Mr. Birman joins Axon with a robust background in cyber solutions. Transitioning from Symantec Israel, Mr. Birman served as the Director of Military and Government Operations where he managed teams that were responsible for driving cyber solutions sales and support for the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD), including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He also is one of the founders of Dell-EMC cyber group and served as the Business Development Manager for the cyber solutions sector.

Mr. Birman will promote the sales and delivery of Axon products and services to agencies in Israel and will be based out of Tel Aviv. He will report to Axon's Regional Manager for Southern Europe, Javier Ramirez.

"I am excited to join the Axon team and play my part in Axon's unrelenting mission to obsolete the bullet and protect life," says Mr. Birman. "I am committed to expanding Axon's presence in Israel and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers."

"We are very glad to have Zvika join the Axon team and are really confident in his ability to develop and drive our solutions in Israel. He comes into Axon with extensive experience in providing solutions to security and defense sectors and has the right strategical mindset to approach this market."

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 233,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

