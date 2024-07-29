Axis Arbor announces 100th deal since inception

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Arbor Partners ("Axis Arbor"), an international capital advisory firm, today announces its 100th deal since inception totalling over €25 billion of financing.

The 100th transaction coincides with a considerable number of US led financings amounting to US$6 billion during 2024. This has included both cross border financings for Easypark/Flowbird, RL Datix and N2Y/Texthelp as well as pure US domestic executions for Rimes Technologies and Aduro Advisors.

Axis Arbor continues to maintain a leading position as an advisor to high growth businesses; more than 75% of all transactions completed by Axis Arbor have involved technology enabled platforms. This includes maintaining its position at the forefront of Annual Recurring Revenue financings which have recently included Nourish Care and Orbus Software.

Mandates have continued to include assignments as the go to advisor for high-profile entrepreneurs, founders, and leading private equity firms. Since January, Axis Arbor has had the privilege of supporting sponsors including Accel-KKR, ADIA, Bruin, CDPQ, Five Arrows, Generation IM, Insight, Livingbridge, Motive, Searchlight, Synova, TA Associates, Temasek, Verdane and Vitruvian.

In addition, Axis Arbor has been active in regularly providing advice to issuers accessing the capital markets, in addition to maintaining a strong position in advising on private credit financings.

David Parker, Co-Founding Partner Representative of Axis Arbor, said: "We are delighted to have reached this milestone in such a brief period since our foundation. We thank our clients for continuing to place their trust in us and look forward to pursuing our clear strategy of providing innovative capital advice to high growth companies around the globe."

About Axis Arbor

Axis Arbor is a leading independent capital advisory firm that provides bespoke financing advice and expertise to private equity firms, founders, management teams and corporations. The firm provides strategic advice to its clients to enable them to navigate the various financing options available, advises on the optimal structures and facilities and then supports them to execute and deliver the best possible outcome. For further information visit www.axarb.com.

