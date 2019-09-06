Axios Systems Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for the 8th Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading providers of IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions, Axios Systems, has once again been evaluated by global industry analysts Gartner Inc. in its latest "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools" report for 2019.1

Axios Systems' inclusion in the Magic Quadrant – its 8th consecutive appearance – means the Company is among 10 vendors placed in the report within the Service Management field this year.

Since its launch in 1988, Axios Systems has been providing specialist Service Management technology through its leading ITSM solution assyst. Now with an expanded product offering also covering IT Operations Management and IT Business Management, Axios Systems is a pioneer in the ITSM field, becoming the first vendor to achieve full accreditation from PinkVERIFY™ for all 16 ITIL® Processes within a single solution.

Axios Executive Vice President, Markos Symeonides, said, "In our view, to be recognized for a 8th year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ITSM Tools is not only recognition of our recent hard put into evolving assyst but further testament that our solution should be considered for all enterprise ITSM tool replacement and tool selection projects.

"We are constantly progressing our software through new innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots and extending Service Management to departments outside of IT."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) can be accessed here.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, Siddharth Shetty, 29 August 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools.

About Axios Systems

Axios Systems is committed to delivering innovative IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions that help customers not only improve their infrastructure operations but also enhance service delivery across business functions, including HR, Facilities Management and Finance. Axios is recognized as a world leader and its global client base, with a 100% focus on service management technologies.

Axios' comprehensive, fit-for-purpose solution, assyst, is designed to transform IT departments into profitable business-focused customer service teams. assyst adds tangible value to each client's organization by building on the ITIL® framework to help solve their business challenges.

assyst is accredited for all 16 PinkVERIFY™ ITIL® processes, and Axios was the first vendor to achieve this within a single solution.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.axiossystems.com/

