AxiomSL further strengthens its presence in Switzerland, Germany and Liechtenstein in collaboration with Confinale

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announces its association with Confinale, an IT consulting and software development company specializing in the banking sector. Confinale's long term consultancy and implementation knowledge in the region and AxiomSL's platform for regulatory reporting will provide clients in Switzerland, Germany and Liechtenstein with a data and technology driven approach, that enables financial firms to address multiple risk and regulatory mandates, on a single platform.

AxiomSL ControllerView® data integrity and control platform will enable financial firms in the region to meet multiple regulatory mandates, including the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Liechtenstein, Bank Centrale du Luxemburg and Oesterreichische National bank (OeNB) - which cover regulations such as Basel IV and its upcoming new liquidity and capital credit requirements, financial and statistical reporting to mention only a few. With AxiomSL's holistic and transparent platform, clients will be empowered with end-to-end risk and regulatory reporting solutions via Confinale's integration ecosystem. This collaboration will enable a smooth, seamless, and efficient data transition over to AxiomSL's platform where a myriad of regulatory reports will be generated and submitted to the relevant authorities, with short implementation timeframes.

Roland Staub, CEO, Confinale, commented: "The cooperation of AxiomSL and Confinale combines the core competencies of two market-leading companies in the banking industry. We provide implementation services based on a stable customer base in the Swiss, German and Liechtenstein banking sector. We are looking forward to a successful collaboration with AxiomSL, a leading technology partner for risk and regulatory reporting solutions. Our integration framework will reduce implementation times while allowing banks to meet their regulatory mandates faster, and achieve full transparency from data ingestion to submission, including data lineage to the source system".

Edward Royan, Head of Global Products, AxiomSL, states: "We are very pleased to be working with Confinale in line with our vision to expand AxiomSL's footprint across these regions, while delivering a data and technology driven platform, that enables clients to meet regulatory and risk reporting requirements. This collaboration will provide financial firms with a seamless process for complying with regional, as well as global regulatory reporting mandates. In addition, with our German speaking Frankfurt office, we are thrilled to address the requirements of Swiss and Liechtenstein-based financial institutions for an effortless data transition. Thanks to Confinale's well-designed integration framework and AxiomSL's enterprise-wide data management capabilities, such migration process will be easier to implement, by further enhancing and automating existing processes, whilst increasing workflow efficiency".

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. The platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020 ranking.

Website: www.axiomsl.com

About Confinale

Founded in 2012, Swiss-based Confinale is an IT consultancy and software development company that specialises in digitisation projects for the banking sector. The firm is Premium Implementation Partner of Avaloq and has a deep expertise in the business areas of Regulatory Reporting, Wealth Advisory, Tax, Compliance and Credit Business. Confinale has been one of the most active members of the Avaloq community since its foundation. To date, this partnership has produced over 80 successful Avaloq projects, where Confinale has proved its expertise. The company has over 65 employees, the majority of whom are Avaloq certified specialists and have served over 35 satisfied Avaloq customers in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Germany and the UK. https://confinale.ch/

