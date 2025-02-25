Axiad Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Phishing-resistant Authentication with PKI-based Authentication

Axiad's PKI-based authentication enables scalability and flexibility in large-scale enterprise environments, elevates user experience and streamlines user access control

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the public key infrastructure (PKI)-based authentication industry and, based on its research, recognizes Axiad with the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company, originally founded as an integrator of Identity and Access Management (IAM) technologies, began by developing and deploying Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and Common Access Cards (CAC) for the United States government. It has continued to innovate with the changing landscape of cybersecurity, offering flexible, scalable solutions to meet the needs of modern organizations. Now focused on managing credentials at scale across diverse hardware types and network platforms, Axiad's offerings have evolved into a comprehensive credential management toolset providing multiple cloud-based and on-premises options. The company also supports the growing demand for machine identities and the need to manage temporary identities, allowing organizations the flexibility needed to cover all its credential use cases.

Axiad's PKI-based authentication supports automated certificate issuance and validation, makes it easier for organizations to implement and enforce security policies, complies with various regulatory standards and industry best practices and offers unique experiences across heterogeneous environments. PKI supports digital signatures, which help verify that the information has not been tampered with during transmission, providing confidentiality and integrity to data exchanges. As the frequency and complexity of cyber threats evolve, PKI-based authentication offers a robust, future-proof solution for securing digital interactions seamlessly and efficiently. Axiad Conductor helps organizations manage credentials through a cloud-based enterprise PKI system, supporting various authentication methods like passkeys, hardware tokens or embedded device-bound certificates. The platform supports integrations with hardware devices from vendors such as Yubico, Thales, and Feitian for provisioning and credential management, as well as with PKI solutions and identity providers (IDPs) like Okta, Ping and One Identity.

Ozgun Pelit, senior industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Axiad serves organizations that face challenges with managing both on-premises and cloud infrastructures, which often operate in silos. Many Axiad customers are typically in the process of moving to the cloud and modernizing their infrastructure but find themselves stuck between two worlds, with some resources on the cloud and others still on-premises. Axiad's solution helps properly bridge this gap, unifying both environments."

Axiad's offering focuses on integrating machine identities alongside user authentication and workflows. This means machine identities, whether used by individual users or deployed within an organization's environment, are seamlessly managed in conjunction with user credentials. Axiad provides organizations with a consistent authentication experience across different platforms, including operating systems, on-prem and cloud applications. Axiad Conductor simplifies this process by offering a unified authentication approach for applications, users and hardware, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience regardless of the credentials. Axiad simplifies the authentication process by templatizing options and streamlining credential management to assist organizations and users with no PKI expertise. Additionally, Axiad offers self-issuance capabilities through its portal, allowing users to view, manage and issue new identities when required. While Axiad serves a variety of verticals, its core customer type includes regulated industries such as financial services, health insurance, critical infrastructure and federal agencies.

"Axiad helps customers manage their authentication needs independently, offering professional services or assistance for new configurations or specific requirements," added Ozgun. "Its PKI-based authentication offers truly phishing-resistant security, flexibility and scalability by providing a centralized, unified approach. Through an evaluation of Axiad's security and authentication offerings, Axiad proves itself a reliable partner for organizations in their journey to infrastructure modernization."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

