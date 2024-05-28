AXIA INVESTMENTS EMERGES VICTORIOUS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

AXIA Investments emerges victorious as the "Most Innovative CFD Broker, GCC- 2024" at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Global Brand Awards, an annual event organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) headquartered in England, celebrates international brands that excel across various industries annually. GBM conducted a thorough evaluation, assessing numerous criteria such as Innovative trading technology, product range, client education and support, regulatory compliance, market reputation among others. Axia Investments demonstrated exceptional performance in this evaluation, highlighting its excellence and deserving recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine said, "It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Axia Investments on being honoured with the prestigious Most Innovative CFD Broker, GCC award. This recognition is a testament to Axia's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction in the dynamic world of CFD trading. We applaud Axia Investments for their relentless pursuit of innovation and their dedication to setting new standards of excellence in the industry."

Commenting on winning the award, Talal Al Hajiry, CEO of Axia Investments, stated, "We are beyond thrilled and humbled to have been recognized for our hard work and dedication. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. This recognition reaffirms our position as a leader in the financial world and validates the vision and strategies we have implemented. While this award is a moment of celebration, it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility we have to continue pushing boundaries and striving for even greater accomplishments."

ABOUT AXIA INVESTMENTS

Based in Seychelles and providing services worldwide, Axia Investments is a reputable brokerage house enabling a vast array of trading instruments such as commodities, stocks, indices, forex, crypto currencies, ETFs and more. The company is under full regulation of the Financial Services Authority and boasts competitive low spreads to all partner traders, regardless of their initial investments. Its 24/5 support policy, along with personalized support backed by an individual analyst team, are what makes the company stand out from the competition.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

