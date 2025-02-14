Axel Klarmeyer Joins Chamlion as CEO, Chamlion International

NANJING, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamlion, a pioneer in integrated dental 3D printing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Axel Klarmeyer as the CEO of Chamlion International, overseeing the company's international business operations. Axel's extensive industry experience and leadership will be pivotal in advancing Chamlion's strategic growth and expanding its footprint globally.

Axel Klarmeyer

Axel Klarmeyer brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the dental and medical device sectors. Prior to joining Chamlion, Axel served as the CEO and Chief Sales Officer of BEGO, where he successfully led international expansion efforts and drove product innovation in dental technology. Axel's extensive expertise in business strategy, market development, and operational excellence will be instrumental in strengthening Chamlion's position in international markets.

"We are delighted to welcome Axel to Chamlion," said Lin Wang, Chairman and Founder of Chamlion. "His deep industry knowledge and proven track record in driving business success in the dental industry, combined with his strategic insight and leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to expand globally."

"Chamlion has built an impressive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates digital workflows with advanced 3D metal printing, revolutionizing the dental manufacturing industry," said Axel Klarmeyer. "I am excited to join this dynamic team and leverage my experience to further expand Chamlion's presence first and foremost in Europe and North America. Together, we will drive greater efficiency, innovation, and accessibility in dental prosthetic production worldwide."

The combination of Axel Klarmeyer's expertise and Chamlion's pioneering technology marks a transformative moment for the global dental lab industry. As digital workflows and 3D metal printing rapidly become the new standard, Chamlion is leading the charge in delivering cost-effective, high-precision solutions that enhance production speed and quality. Axel's leadership will play a crucial role in helping dental labs embrace intelligent manufacturing, streamline processes, and achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and scalability.

About Chamlion

Chamlion is a dental 3D solutions provider based in Nanjing, China, offering a comprehensive package that covers the entire workflow of dental 3D printing—from materials to equipment and finished dentures, and a wide range of dental applications, from metal frameworks to zirconia dentures. With a network of over 330 global printing centers spanning France, the United States, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Canada, and beyond, Chamlion is dedicated to advancing precision, efficiency, and scalability in dental manufacturing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620302/Axel_Klarmeyer.jpg