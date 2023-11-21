AWS and SoftwareOne collaborate on RISE with SAP

The 'Ready with RISE on AWS bundle' provides game-changing cloud migration services to clients' SAP transformation journeys

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SoftwareOne Holding AG, a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced a new collaborative initiative to help customers transition to RISE with SAP on an AWS cloud environment. Called the Ready for RISE on AWS bundle, it combines SoftwareOne's deep SAP advisory and implementation knowledge with AWS technologies to expedite a client's SAP transformation journey.

The collaboration comes at a time when there is growing pressure on organisations to decide how to modernise their SAP environments driven in part by the end of mainstream support for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) in 2027. Despite the imminent deadline, many organisations are still confused as to which path to take, including when to adopt RISE with SAP, SAP's bundled offering of cloud solutions, infrastructure, and services that helps migrate SAP ERP to the cloud.

"A stable, efficient, and cost-effective environment for consultants and programmers is one of the most important priorities of our daily work. Thanks to the migration of our SAP systems to the AWS cloud with the help of SoftwareOne, GAVDI Polska has achieved all the goals set for this process," says Ireneusz Hołowacz, Director of Application Development Center at GAVDI Polska.

In a survey recently conducted by SoftwareOne with Americas' SAP Users' Group (ASUG) - the full details of which will be revealed in January 2024 - showed that while 42% of respondents were familiar with RISE with SAP, 40% had heard of it but weren't familiar with the details and 18% had never heard of it. Over half (52%) said they were still unsure how RISE with SAP would impact their existing relationship with cloud service providers.

"SAP customers have implemented some of the most comprehensive and complex enterprise systems in the industry and moving them to cloud services like AWS requires many important decisions to be made to optimise these investments," says Joshua Greenbaum, Principal at EAC. "SoftwareOne's extensive experience in the SAP ecosystem, combined with its unique capabilities around system rationalisation, cost containment, contracts and licences, and cloud service management, among others, will provide customers deploying on AWS with the ability to make the most of RISE on SAP and other SAP offerings. Ready for RISE on AWS is an important offering for SAP customers at this critical moment in their business transformations."

The Ready for RISE on AWS bundle will help clients understand their SAP transformation options and offer a comprehensive solution to organisations who consider RISE with SAP. It includes advisory data preparation, conversion services, data and AI, cloud innovation platform, supporting the entire journey to RISE on AWS. Clients will benefit from accelerated Return on Investment (ROI), optimal data management, and cost-saving strategies while laying the foundation for ongoing innovation and long-term business success.

"As a valued AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS is- working closely with SoftwareOne to offer SAP customers comprehensive assistance through each step of their journey to RISE with SAP on AWS. SoftwareOne's ability to bundle Advisory, Data & AI, Cloud Platform, and Operations considerations can be of high interest to customers who are seeking to understand RISE with SAP as well as the cloud native and operation considerations that surround and support the RISE with SAP construct" says Matt Schwartz, Worldwide Director, SAP Alliance & Partner Network at AWS.

"There are many choices available to SAP clients who know they need to modernise but aren't sure of the best option, particularly given the business-critical nature of the applications," says PF Grillet, SAP Business Lead at SoftwareOne. "All of our services are centered around our customers and what is right for them. This includes supporting and optimising RISE with SAP in scenarios when it's the right decision based on their requirements. Our extensive knowledge of and relationship with AWS means we can help them better prepare and achieve a seamless transition to S/4HANA using RISE with SAP on AWS with reduced costs and risks. This collaboration goes beyond preparing businesses for change; it's making transformation and becoming innovation-ready a reality using AWS technologies."

The offering includes SNP tooling to reduce a customer's data footprint and accelerate migration. SoftwareOne will migrate selected data to an AWS data lake, accelerate innovation readiness and ensure SAP data is suitable for broader data analytics and AI use cases. Clients gain access to innovative tools like AWS' Sagemaker for Machine Learning, continuous data management and optimisation within the AWS environment. The AWS innovation platform also includes Amazon Bedrock that helps organisations accelerate adapting Large Language Models and deploying GenAI use cases that leverage the extended data set.

"While the future innovation opportunities are exciting, clients need to balance these with a pragmatic approach to costs," explains Brian Duffy, CEO at SoftwareOne. "We integrate 'Cost-Out' recommendations into the core of our services, providing a more cost-effective solution for customers, like reducing the data footprint size and optimising storage and archiving. Our expertise in the complexities of SAP licensing further drives cost savings while our FinOps capabilities enable customers to optimise their AWS cloud spend and effectively manage their AWS cloud environment, ensuring full transparency in their budgets. The overall result is a significantly reduced time for RISE migration, which translates into a quicker time to value."

SoftwareOne will be attending AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Nevada from 27 November to 1 December 2023 and available to answer queries on their SAP transformation journey.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernise their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans