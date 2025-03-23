AWE 2025: MOVA Sparks New Wave in Smart Home Technology with Ultimate Innovation

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23rd, AWE 2025 officially concluded. At this grand gathering of global technology and innovation, the high-end smart home appliance brand MOVA made a stunning appearance with twelve pioneering technologies and a full range of new products.

MOVA AWE2025

Among them, the X40 Pro wet and dry vacuum sets new industry benchmarks with its three pioneering technologies: A 90°C turbocharged rapid heating system that dissolves stubborn stains, a 100°C (212°F) Deep Brush Washing feature for thorough self-cleaning, and a library-level AI-Driven Quiet Drying that eliminates worries about dampness. The MOVA robot vacuum debuted the "Space Hub Multi-Zone Mopping System", which automatically switches between three specialized types of mop pads in the base station based on your floor surface, thus enhancing cleaning efficiency and personalization. The new vacuum cleaner features the innovative "FreeGlide" technology, enabling omnidirectional flexible cleaning.

At the event, MOVA, with its innovative, high-end, and fashionable positioning, became the undeniable focal point of the exhibition and won accolades such as the AWE Innovation Award from the AWE organizer.

Throughout the exhibition, it was graced by celebrities, with notable figures like renowned host Yang Lan, Wang Bingbing and phenomenal KOL Dong Yuhui, exploring the exhibits and discussing future visions with MOVA. The famous host Yang Lan commented, 'MOVA's technology embodies humanistic care, and its intelligent and convenient cleaning products free our hands from housework, allowing everyone to achieve a better balance between work and life.' Hundreds of mainstream media outlets and top KOLs gathered at MOVA's booth to experience the feast of smart cleaning.

From smart cleaning to new categories like personal care, pet care, coffee machines, air purifiers and kitchen appliances, MOVA presented a symphony of technology and aesthetics, interpreting the 'future of high-end cleaning' for the world. In the future, MOVA will bring a more convenient smart home ecosystem to global consumers.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global innovative smart appliance brand that advocates "leading innovation, connecting technology with daily life." It is dedicated to creating new intelligent living spaces for families worldwide through continuous technological breakthroughs, exploring future home living styles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647791/MOVA_AWE2025.jpg