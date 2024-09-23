Awareness of life and permanence: RWK & Kuhlmann presents its first collection for Villeroy & Boch

LÖHNE, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its in-house exhibition this year, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH is presenting the first collection which has been developed for Villeroy & Boch under exclusive license. The Löhne-based traditional company recently took over the responsibility for the development, production and international marketing of the range of kitchen furniture. The furniture is manufactured in densely-wooded East Westphalia, the birthplace of the German kitchen industry.

Major première in East Westphalia: At this year's autumn exhibition, RWK & Kuhlmann is presenting the first collection which has been developed for Villeroy & Boch under exclusive license. The design of the kitchens, which appeals to all of the senses, picks up on classic motives and materials from the history of Villeroy & Boch, which goes back more than 275 years. Ceramic surfaces, interpretations of the iconic "Mettlacher Platte" (Mettlach tile), decorative colour combinations and metal accents bear the unmistakeable signature of the brand that is world famous for its ceramic products.

The high-quality workmanship of the kitchen furniture manufactured in Löhne is in accordance with the design standard, whereby RWK & Kuhlmann can refer to its many years of experience. The manufacturer has stood for diligence, longevity and intelligent functionality for generations with its own Kuhlmann brand and also in commissioned production for European furniture stores.

"Our furniture has to prove itself in many different ways", explains Ralf Marohn, the managing director of RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH. "We are now taking Villeroy & Boch into the heart of every home with kitchen furniture: the kitchen. By combining traditional values with trend awareness, we create rooms with special timeless aesthetics – living areas in which you feel secure and in which family and friends like to get together and enjoy the moment."

Positive signal for the entire region

For Marohn, the collaboration is a clear sign of trust: "We succeeded in impressing Villeroy & Boch with our expertise and quality in manufacturing, development and logistics." At the same time, he sees this as a commitment to Germany as a production location. "The fact that a global brand such as Villeroy & Boch has chosen a local partner is a positive signal for the entire region."

Similar to Villeroy & Boch, the origins of RWK & Kuhlmann are also in a craft business. The kitchen manufacturer, which has always been family run, has had about 120 employees since 1923. Manufacturing takes place at the Löhne location. From here, the products are delivered throughout Germany and all over the world. The export share at RWK & Kuhlmann is significantly above 50 percent.

The first models of the new Villeroy & Boch kitchens can be experienced up close at the in-house exhibition from September 21-27, 2024 in the RWK & Kuhlmann showroom at the company headquarters. Another possibility which is available during the same period and not far away is the Area 30 specialist trade fair. Villeroy & Boch will be exhibiting new products from the ceramic sink and kitchen fittings area on stand D21, together with the new kitchen furniture made in East Westphalia, of course.

The Villeroy & Boch kitchens will be available from selected specialist dealers from December 2024.

Dates

In-house exhibition 2024

September 21-27, 2024 RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH Unterer Hellweg 2/4, D-32584 Löhne, Germany

area30

September 19-26, 2024 Lübbecker Straße 29, D-32584 Löhne, Germany Villeroy & Boch: Stand D21

Picture material for downloading at

https://rwk-kuhlmann.arts-others.de/premiere-fuer-villeroy-und-boch-kuechen-18-09-2024

About RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH

Established in 1923, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH has developed from a former joinery company into a specialist for system and fitted kitchen furniture. The company, which is based in Löhne in East Westphalia has been family run to this day and manufactures for its own Kuhlmann brand, under license for Villeroy & Boch and the OEM and tailor-made area. Its regional ties, innovative strength and commitment to outstanding, sustainable craftsmanship are crucial in the development and manufacture of the products. The company now has 120 employees worldwide, and exports to more than 30 countries via its network of dealers and partners.

About Villeroy & Boch

Villeroy & Boch is one of the world's leading premium brands for ceramic products. The family-run company, which was established in 1748 and has its headquarters in Mettlach, Germany, stands for innovation, tradition and style. As a prestigious lifestyle brand, Villeroy & Boch is represented with products in the bathroom & wellness and dining & lifestyle areas in 125 countries.

