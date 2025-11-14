Awards Now Open For Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards 2026 | Chicago Summit

BizClik opens entries for its flagship awards recognising leadership, innovation, and corporate excellence in procurement and supply chain across the US and Canada; black-tie ceremony set for 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine, announces that entries are now open for Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards 2026.

Honouring standout companies and leaders across the United States and Canada, the awards celebrate excellence in procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, recognising the strategies and teams setting new benchmarks for performance, resilience, and impact.

PSC Global Summit 2026

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago, immediately following Day 1 of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : The US Summit (21–22 April). The ceremony will be co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards, uniting three powerhouse brands - Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine , and Sustainability Magazine for an evening that champions leadership, innovation, and responsible growth.

Quote - Glen White, Founder & CEO, BizClik:

"By bringing Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards together with Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards, we're celebrating the leaders who deliver results and responsibility in equal measure. This combined platform recognises the executives and teams redefining what great looks like across North America, data-driven, digitally enabled, and sustainably led."

Award Categories

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards will celebrate excellence across 16 categories, equally recognising achievements in both procurement and supply chain. Key categories include:

Chief Procurement Officer of the Year

Supply Chain Team of the Year

Innovation in Digital Transformation

Sustainability & ESG Leadership

Supplier Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Company of the Year

Each category shines a spotlight on professionals and teams who embody best practice and inspire progress across the global supply chain landscape.

How to Enter & Key Dates

Entries: Now open via the official event portal

Entry deadline: 25 February 2026

Shortlist announced: March 2026

Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago

Entry fee: US$695 for a single category; discounted rates for multiple-category submissions

Why Apply

Strengthen your brand reputation as an industry leader

Recognise the achievements of your team and organisation

Gain exposure to a global audience through BizClik's media network Enter now via the awards portal.

Why Sponsor an Award

Partnering as a sponsor places your brand at the heart of one of the industry's most influential leadership awards programmes:

Align your company with excellence and innovation

Engage directly with senior executives and decision-makers

Enjoy premium visibility across BizClik's digital and event platforms Sponsorship enquiries here.

Join Industry Leaders in Chicago

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit 2026 convenes Chief Procurement Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and senior executives from leading global companies. The two-day agenda features keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats exploring digital transformation, sustainability, risk management, and the evolving role of leadership across global supply chains.

Note: Event tickets for the summit do not include entry to the awards ceremony. To attend the black-tie celebration, entrants must book a table via the awards portal.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing digital media and events companies. Through its portfolio of leading brands across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech, BizClik delivers award-winning business events and media that connect the world's most influential executives. From digital magazines and global summits to webinars and demand-generation campaigns, BizClik helps companies reach the audiences and opportunities that drive results. Learn more at https://bizclikmedia.com/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=newswire&utm_campaign=PNW-topic-pscawards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819710/BizClik_Media.jpg