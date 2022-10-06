AWARD-WINNING SKINPEN® PRECISION ANNOUNCES NEW AND EXPANDED APPROVED INDICATIONS

Solidifies Status as the Leading, Most Advanced Skin Remodeling Treatment System

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories and inventors of the award-winning SkinPen Precision, announced today that its revolutionary device has received three new approved indications, further strengthening its status as the most versatile medical microneedling treatment on the market. The certification confirms SkinPen Precision as a treatment which can help to improve the appearance of surgical scars, stretch marks, and enlarged pores on all areas of the body.

The device is also approved for medical purposes to treat facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older and for aesthetic purposes to help improve the cosmetic appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation conditions (dyschromia).

Each year in the developed world 100 million patients acquire scars, some of which cause considerable problems, as a result of 55 million elective operations and 25 million operations after trauma.1 Common surgical scars resulting from accidents, c-sections, aesthetic and elective procedures, stretch marks from pregnancy, and weight gain/loss can have a significant negative affect on a person's psyche. Today, clinics and Health Care Providers are seeing an increasing number of patients citing scarring as a key concern they wish to address with microneedling procedures. With these remarkable numbers, this new certification will undoubtedly continue to drive the value and increase utility of SkinPen Precision.

"As a brand, we are continually raising the bar in the microneedling market," said Andy Moulton, Vice President, Sales, International for Crown Aesthetics. "This new certification not only solidifies our status as the leading, most advanced skin remodeling treatment system, but it also enables us to further our global consumer reach. We are committed to supporting our customers' skin health journey by helping them visibly transform and improve the appearance of their skin without surgical intervention."

SkinPen Precision is the most trusted microneedling technology on the market and has truly revolutionized skin remodeling treatments for all. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, it provides patients with a non-surgical procedure for complete skin rejuvenation, delivering natural-looking results with little to no downtime. Setting the gold standard for safety and efficacy, over two million SkinPen Precision treatments have already been performed worldwide.2

World's first FDA-cleared microneedling device

Mechanical microneedling - creates controlled micro-injuries to stimulate the body's natural wound-healing process, while minimizing cellular damage

No heat, no chemicals, no invasive injections

Gold-standard for skin remodeling, patient safety and efficacy

Treatment duration of 30 minutes with 1-3 sessions required. Little to no downtime.

Suitable for all skin types and tones, year round 2

Backed by over 90 validation studies for quality, safety, and performance3

For US indication, complete clinical trial summary, and important safety information including contraindication and how to use the SkinPen Precision microneedling device, visit www.skinpen.com.

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and Eclipse PRP®, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

