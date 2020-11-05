Award-Winning GT Homes USA Presents Ocean Six Terraces in Pompano Beach - Exclusive Oceanfront Living

Top-Producing Douglas Elliman Brokerage has the exclusive listing

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Homes USA, developed by Greenpark and Treasure Hill, two of Canada's most prolific and trusted builders, announced plans to develop Pompano Beach's new luxury townhouse development, The Ocean Six Terraces. The six-unit contemporary residential project with architecture by acclaimed architect Rex Nichols will feature oceanside living in the heart of the Gold Coast.

With just six residences, The Ocean Six Terraces will offer its residents an abundance of serenity and views, paired with a boutique atmosphere where privacy and the surrounding community are in perfect harmony. Airy three- to four-bedroom residences, ranging from 3,389 square feet to 4,048 square feet, will feature expansive floorplans and private rooftop terraces with radiant water views.

Exquisitely finished interiors reflect the fresh, modern and pure sensuous lines of the architecture. Material finishes of the highest quality are masterfully crafted. Miele appliances and custom kitchens prove that every detail - both the design and the functional elements - have been thoughtfully considered.

"An architecturally mesmerizing and artfully designed project set on an oceanside backdrop is the very essence of The Ocean Six Terraces," said Carlo Baldassarra, Founder and CEO of Greenpark Group and founding partner of GT Homes USA. "A South Florida seaside setting as incredible as Pompano Beach, coupled with the splendor of the neighborhood's surroundings and lifestyle, this project will epitomize oceanfront living at its finest," said Mr. Baldassarra, who has spent the better part of 40 years in the area.

The Ocean Six Terraces, which has already begun construction, is slated for completion in December 2021. The units will be delivered turnkey with the ability to customize and design finishes. Nicholas Fidei, President of Treasure Hill, an award-winning Canadian-based luxury home builder and founding partner of GT Homes USA, believes that this project will set a new standard for oceanfront living in this area and beyond. "Every detail has been meticulously considered to create a living space that is unparalleled in terms of opulence and true function", said Mr. Fidei. The standout features for each residence include a private pool and cabana lounge area, private elevators serving every floor opening directly into home foyers including the rooftop terrace. Interior highlights include an exquisite chef-inspired kitchen with upgraded Miele appliances, Kohler fixtures, imported porcelain flooring, stunning master baths which will be complete with quartz countertops, stand-alone soaker tubs and frameless glass shower doors. The Ocean Six Terraces will provide the convenience and luxury of a 5-star resort in the privacy of your own home.

"The Ocean Six Terraces is a beautiful addition to the Pompano Beach coastline, and we look forward to bringing a successful marketing and sales campaign to this outstanding project," said Stefano Fontana, founder of The Stefano Fontana Group at Douglas Elliman. "We have not seen a luxury boutique project of this caliber in the Pompano Beach area that specifically caters to all the requirements of today's buyers who are looking for privacy, luxury and the awarded backdrop of South Florida's beaches right at your fingertips."

Located just to the north of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is a thriving market with excellent restaurants, boating and fishing. CNN, Money Magazine and The Wall Street Journal have touted Pompano Beach, as one of the nation's hottest vacation home markets.

The Ocean Six Terraces is located at 700 Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach, Florida. The property's beautifully-appointed sales gallery loft is located at 5600 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. For additional information, please call Stefano Fontana at 954.494.4561 or visit www.gthomesusa.com.

