Award-Winning Contact Center Solution TCN Increases Revenue By 180% In One Year

Global cloud-based call centre software provider celebrates significant annual company growth

LONDON and MIDLANDS, England and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN UK, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call centre platform for enterprises, contact centres, BPOs, and collection agencies, has announced a huge increase in recurring revenue for 2024.

TCN, which was established in Utah, USA, 25 years ago, has been operating in the UK for the past two-and-a-half-years. With technical support from the EU team, the UK team has more than quadrupled in that time and recurring monthly revenue for 2024 has increased 180% on the previous year. During this period, client growth, has tripled with a highly successful 2024. The company's referral network continues to grow at a pace with a growth of 250% and more partners due to be added to the roster this year.

Spencer Taylor, Regional Head of Sales and Operations for UK and Eire, said: "I am extremely proud of the experienced and dedicated UK and EU teams for creating such monumental growth in all areas here in the UK. In the USA, TCN is a household name in the call centre arena. Here in the UK, with drive, hard work, commitment and an unparalleled standard of customer service and client support, we have gone from being almost unknown to a key player, especially in the credit and collections sphere, which accounts for around 70% of our revenue here and globally.

"We have built a very strong UK brand and reputation. We believe that the TCN platform, contract setup and customer support is unmatched in the industry, and we are hearing this universally from our clients. One of our mantras is, "we earn your business every day" because there are no long-term contractual minimums, which gives our clients peace of mind and ensures we never drop the ball, working hard every day to keep their business. We are excited for 2025 and what it will bring for us and our clients."

Kerry Sherman, Executive Vice President of Business Development EMEA, said: "I'm impressed with the efforts, determination and sheer brilliance of the UK team who have pulled off such massive growth in the UK in such a short timeframe. This is phenomenal growth and at the top of all this is our clients. We are building a community, not just a brand and I can say with confidence that client satisfaction is the absolute pinnacle of our work."

"If our clients are happy we are happy. The UK team was crowned Technology Team of the Year in the industry Credit Connect Technology Awards 2024, which speaks volumes. We are member affiliates of the CICM, CSA and Malg and with a host of our own industry-specific events on the calendar for 2025, including TCN's C3 UK User Conference on June 5, it's set to be a great year."

"With TCN, our multi-award winning platform empowers thousands of companies to communicate with customers while improving operational efficiency. Supporting billions of interactions each year, our software is powerful, flexible, and scalable to meet the needs of any business. We can also implement fast, in hours and days rather than weeks and months and the results speak for themselves."

TCN has more than two decades of experience building cloud-based contact centre systems with thousands of clients worldwide across most continents, handling billions of interactions a year. In addition to the UK and Europe, it has global data centres and offices worldwide, including the USA, Canada, India, and Australia.

For more information about TCN, visit www.tcn.com or call TCN UK on +44 (0) 800-088-5089.

About TCN, Inc.

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595004/TCN_Logo_Logo.jpg