Award presentation ceremony for 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition held in Beijing

The competition tells BRI-themed stories in a form that people like and in words that are easily understood, thus strengthening people-to-people bonds and promoting international cooperation, said Zhu Jingjin, President of Biological Products Division with Sinopharm, which supports the competition.

Since the competition kicked off in June, it received nearly 1,000 entries from 89 countries and regions of the world. After a round of review by the organizing committee, public vote and grading by experts, 70 winners were chosen for 12 prizes, including a prize for anti-pandemic through unity, a prize for promoting integration among different civilizations, a prize for conveying the voice of Generation Z and a prize for pushing forward social charity.

First held in 2019, the "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" has been successfully held for the third time. The videos are expected to, from the perspectives of builders in BRI projects, tell stories of BRI projects in helping unleash local economic potential and delivering development dividends to local people. The competition plays an active role in strengthening exchanges and cooperation among countries participating in the BRI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714244/1.jpg

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE