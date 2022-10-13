AWARD-NOMINATED HEMP POINT BRAND BRINGS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY TO UK MARKET

Hemp Point CBD one of the first to bring transformative technology to UK market

A brand advocating for the benefits of the whole plant in agreement with nature

Its experts continue to innovate to bring affordable products to all who could benefit

The brand's unique approach has led to its recognition as a global awards finalist

Bowness-on-Windermere, England, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEMP POINT, a UK-based producer of premium phytocannabinoid-rich wellness products, is one of few brands in a fast-becoming saturated market to advocate for the power of the cannabis plant as a whole.

The company is the first to bring a ground-breaking extraction method to the UK, which allows the team to preserve all the goodness that the plant has to offer and consumers to benefit from the entourage effect.

Whole Plant Hemp Extract Cannabidiol Oil

Along with the well-known CBD and THC, there are over 100 different cannabinoids found in cannabis, as well as other vital compounds such as terpenes and flavonoids, all of which have their own therapeutic benefits. The entourage effect is the theory that the effect of all of these parts together is greater than that of any compound individually.

All of Hemp Point's products are made from the finest grade hemp plants, grown on 30 hectares of land in Czech Republic, with its own in-house manufacturing production facility in Germany and Czech Republic.

The extraction process, known as HFC-134a, takes place under low pressures and at room temperature, stripping the natural oils from raw dried cannabis in a closed-loop system.

The gas solvent used in the technique is inflammable and less toxic than CO2, one of the most common CBD extraction methods. It also allows for the full terpene profile to be collected without any degradation of other components.

Hemp Point founder, Tomas Biroscik, believes that 'cannabis oils should remain in the state that nature intended'.

He said: "Our approach is to look at the whole plant and to get as much as possible out of the plant, without damaging the molecules in an extraction process. This means providing a unique "phytocannabinoid-rich formulation" which is a true whole plant hemp extract cannabidiol oil.

"At the end of the day, it is only the whole plant that can bring the whole benefits. That synergy and all-important entourage effect can only be created by taking the plant as a whole.

"By isolating CBD, you are omitting the compounds such as terpenes and therefore are not creating a fully functional product which will offer consumers the proper entourage effect, in agreement with nature."

The brand's innovative approach has led to them being recognised as a finalist in the World CBD Awards, scheduled to take place on 20 October, 2022.

The awards recognise those who go above and beyond to make the CBD industry a safe and respected marketplace, acting with integrity, transparency and ethical business practices.

Biroscik added: "It is an honour to be recognised as a finalist for the Best Extract Based CBD Tincture category and is testament to our commitment to the plant and bringing the best product possible to the market at affordable prices, so it is accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers.

"We are constantly looking at what else is out there, but at the moment I don't see any competitors who are taking the approach that we are. It is up to the judges to decide, but the fact that we have been shortlisted is already a win for us."

