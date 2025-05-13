Avyka Achieves First-Ever Advanced Partner Status with Harness and Earns Prestigious DevSecOps Certification

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avyka, a next-generation services partner specializing in platform engineering and secure software delivery, today announced it has become the first partner to achieve Advanced Partner status with Harness, the AI-Native Software Delivery Platform™ . This is the highest designation in the Harness Partner Program, awarded to partners that demonstrate exceptional technical delivery, enterprise readiness, and a deep investment in certified implementation talent.

To qualify for this elite status, partners must meet rigorous certification and field delivery requirements across complex customer deployments. Avyka exceeded these benchmarks, led by engineers like Avijit Nanda, who recently earned the Harness Certified Implementation Engineer – DevSecOps credential after successfully completing the Harness DevSecOps Modernization Accreditation Exam. As one of only a few professionals globally to achieve this certification, Avijit's accomplishment underscores Avyka's depth of delivery excellence and security-first engineering leadership.

"Being the first Advanced Partner in the Harness ecosystem is more than a badge—it's a testament to the quality of work our teams deliver every day," said Anurag Goswami, VP of Delivery at Avyka. "Harness' certification program is intentionally demanding—and it should be. Our team's success in meeting those standards is a powerful signal to customers that we're equipped to lead complex DevSecOps modernization efforts from day one."

The Harness Partner Program defines its Advanced tier as the highest level of technical maturity and implementation capability. Partners at this level must meet strict requirements for both individual accreditations and collective delivery excellence across customer deployments. Avyka's achievement demonstrates the company's readiness to lead large-scale software delivery transformations with speed, security, and confidence.

"Partners like Avyka exemplify the high standards of technical certification and implementation excellence we aim for across our ecosystem," said Patty Cheung, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at Harness. "Their unwavering commitment to delivery, demonstrated through advanced certifications and a track record of enterprise success, sets a new benchmark for our partner community. We're proud to recognize their leadership and welcome them into our top-tier partner tier."

With this achievement, Avyka gains access to strategic co-selling support, early access to Harness innovations, deeper alignment with product and field teams, and expanded marketing enablement—all of which further accelerate client outcomes and time-to-value.

About Avyka

Avyka is a leading DevOps consultancy specializing in Harness, the AI-Native Software Delivery Platform™. We accelerate your software delivery by leveraging deep expertise in Harness to streamline pipelines, boost operational efficiency, and drive innovation—all while upholding the highest standards of security and agility. With Avyka, organizations can fully optimize their software delivery processes and gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

