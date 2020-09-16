Avon Launches New Brand Campaign: Watch Me Now

THINK YOU KNOW AVON? THINK AGAIN!

-- Avon is changing. Global beauty giant launches new brand campaign: Watch Me Now

-- CEO says new positioning reflects the Avon of today and its purpose to transform women's lives for the better

-- New brand identity to roll out globally across all markets from September as Avon enters 135th year

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty company Avon has launched a new brand campaign, 'Watch Me Now' calling on people to reconsider their views of the iconic company. Avon, which has been transforming women's lives by doing beauty differently, has evolved its positioning to better reflect the Avon of today – an innovative, bold and inclusive beauty brand.

Launched as Avon enters its 135th year, 'Watch Me Now' is a nod to the global beauty brand's heritage as a purpose-driven company – using the power of beauty to create opportunities for people to earn on their own terms, and support causes including domestic abuse and breast cancer for more than a century. It celebrates the success of the underdog and highlights the unexpected and underestimated aspects of the Avon brand, its people, activism, and products - for which Avon has been granted more than 750 patents and 300 awards.

'Watch Me Now' includes a new visual identity and update to the Avon logo, the first in decades, as well as a bolder more confident tone of voice that is more relevant for the brand's millions of beauty advisors and customers today. The new logo has already begun appearing on products and brochures and includes reference to the curves of the original 1930s Avon logo, with the new colour gradient based on the curves of a woman's face.

James Thompson, Avon's Head of Brand, Categories and Stores, said: "There is huge awareness and affection for the Avon brand, but we have allowed ourselves to become a bit underestimated. We are a dynamic, bold, modern and inclusive beauty company; we are a quality brand that is relevant for all; we fight for issues that matter, such as gender-based violence and breast cancer. We've been offering a flexible earning opportunity since before women had the right to vote. Watch Me Now brings to life the best of what the brand has always been and repositions it proudly in a way that calls to individuals and touches on collective concerns."

Angela Cretu, Avon CEO, said: "Watch Me Now signals the start of a new chapter for Avon. Avon has been doing beauty differently for 135 years and we aren't stopping now – we're just getting started. We are taking what we've learnt over the past 135 years about the power of relationships and social selling and applying that in today's context - using new digital tools that enable our beauty advisors to earn flexibly today across their social platforms.

"We're continuing to innovate and evolve, through investment in research, product development and people, to ensure beauty is democratic and accessible to all. And we will continue to speak out, drive change and positive impact on causes that affect women globally. The difference is that we are doing it in a more relevant, bold and confident way to Open Up Avon and grow our business."

With five million Representatives in more than 50 markets globally, Avon has been accelerating its innovation and business transformation over the past 12 months – through increased digital tools and support for Representatives, as well as new patent-led products. Their latest innovations include ProtinolTM, which helps to restore seven years of collagen loss in seven days and Adapt, a new collection coming soon, designed to reduce the impact of hormonal fluctuations on skin.

'Watch Me Now' will roll out globally across all of Avon's consumer touchpoints from September 2020. You can view the 'Watch Me Now' brand film here.

Think you know Avon?

Think again

We are the one you didn't see coming, and now you can't look away.

Avon. Watch Me Now.

