Avon Foundation announces 2019 scholarship grant winners, taking total donated to nearly $1.5 million

Global Scholarship Programme awards over $400,000 in educational grants to Avon Representatives in over 20 countries

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products and the Avon Foundation for Women have announced nearly 200 scholarships to open up personal development opportunities for Avon Representatives and their families. This year's programme sees the Avon Foundation double its funding from $200,000 to over $400,000 to fuel learning opportunities for Avon's Representatives and their families.

The Global Scholarship Programme is part of Avon's global stand4her plan, which aims to improve the lives of 100 million women worldwide by breaking down the barriers holding women back. Each recipient receives a scholarship grant of $2,100 that they can use on tuition, school fees, accommodation and board, books, or transportation.

The Scholarship initiative opens up learning opportunities with academic institutions, complementing Avon's broader Academy training programmes for its millions of Representatives across the world. Through the Avon Academy, the company delivers training in modules as diverse as skincare science and make-up trends to online marketing and sales techniques.

Launched in 2012, the programme has provided nearly $1.5 million in financial support for over 600 Avon Representatives, their children and grandchildren, to support education and training. This year's winners include Benedetta Giampietri, an Avon Representative from Italy who will be studying for a Master's Degree, and Fernanda Silveira from Brazil.

On receiving the award, Fernanda enthused:

"My mother has been an Avon Representative for many years, she raised my brother and I and used her Avon income to help invest in our education. I'm so pleased to receive a scholarship to support my post-graduate degree. Thank you so much. This is a wonderful initiative for women - particularly in countries like Brazil where we have little investment in education - to grow and build a better world."

Amy Greene, Chair of the Avon Foundation, said: "Warm congratulations to this year's scholarship programme recipients. Avon is built on a long legacy of investing in opportunities for women to earn and learn. We support millions of beauty entrepreneurs to run their own businesses, in their own way and on their own terms and we understand the pivotal role of education, skills development and training in fueling a ripple effect. Opening up opportunities for women create benefits not just for her but also for her family, her community and ultimately the world we all live in. The Avon Foundation is proud that we can support Avon Representatives and their families with access to education, new skills and networks that power their ability to succeed."

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #stand4her

About Avon Foundation for Women

The Avon Foundation for Women is committed to supporting issues that matter most to women. Since its inception in 1955, the Avon Foundation has promoted or aided charitable, scientific, educational, and humanitarian activities, with a special emphasis on programs that improve the lives of women and their families. Through 2018, Avon and the Avon Foundation for Women have contributed over $1 billion in over 50 countries to support its efforts to eradicate breast cancer and to help end violence against women and girls worldwide. Today, Avon global cause programs focus on breast health awareness and prevention through the Avon Breast Cancer Promise , and to help end violence through the Avon Promise to Help End Violence Against Women and Girls.

Related Links

http://www.avon.com



SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.