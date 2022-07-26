Avo Automation Announces Continued Momentum Through New Leadership Appointments, Expanded Coverage and Customer Benefits

Manish Jha, Sachin Chandavarkar and Shankaranarayana Adiga appointed to leadership roles

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avo Automation, the leading solution for automated software testing and test data management, today announced its continued momentum demonstrated by new leadership appointments, expanded availability and new customer benefits. Avo Automation has appointed Manish Jha as Senior Director, Product Head, Sachin Chandavarkar as Senior Director – Sales (Asia Pacific & Middle East) and Shankaranarayana Adiga as Head of Engineering. This strategic growth and investment will allow the company to better serve more enterprise clients in new regions.

Avo Automation is expanding the availability of its products to Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, as the company's go-to-market model is both direct and partner-focused in this region. Avo's primary goal for this growth is to enhance the existing partner relationships and rapidly grow the partner footprint in the region. Avo is also announcing a new dedicated Client Engagement Organization, which will be instrumental in serving clients who want to deliver faster, more efficient software. This organization, covering APAC and the Middle East, will be the catalyst for new partnerships in a region of the world that is fast growing and adopting new technology at a rapid pace.

"There is a demand for higher quality software around the world, triggered by the proliferation of new applications and the need for stellar experiences," said Vidur Amin, CEO, Avo Automation. "I am thrilled to welcome three proven, high-performing leaders to the Avo Executive Management Committee. I strongly believe that we have the right leadership team in place to continue building on Avo Automation's positive momentum and mission of providing the world's best test automation platform to enable rapid delivery of high-quality software."

These advancements and new leadership appointments will allow Avo Automation to serve more clients in new regions, modernize their quality assurance operations and deliver the best software for their business. This news follows the release of new features for Avo's flagship product for test automation called Avo Assure and a modern solution for test data management called Avo iTDM. Avo's growth in 2022 is expected to surge even further, with a robust product roadmap in the pipeline and more to be announced soon.

Avo Automation, a division of SLK Software, is the gold standard for quality-first and human-centric automations that are simplest to use, most intelligent, and continually resilient. Avo empowers employees to happily work alongside automation that reduces manual work so they can be free to do the more strategic and fun parts of their job. With Avo's enterprise-grade Quality Automation System (QAS), customers can seamlessly create, deploy, and manage automation for software testing and test data management. Gartner has recognized Avo Assure as a key Enterprise SaaS application testing vendor, a testament to Avo Assure's unmatched capabilities. It has also been placed in the G2 Leader Grid Report consecutive quarters. Avo Automation and other Avo Products mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Avo Automation (a division of SLK Software Pvt Ltd).

