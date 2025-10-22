Avis Redefines Premium Travel with "Avis First": A Concierge Car Hire Experience That Transforms Your Arrival

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avis Budget Group today announced the European launch of Avis First, an innovative new premium service designed to transform the car rental experience for discerning travellers. From October 22, 2025, in Rome Fiumicino, Geneva International and Zurich Kloten Airports, Avis First will eliminate queues and hassle, offering a seamless, personalised journey from the moment of arrival. With many more locations to be launched very soon.

AVIS First introduces a new era of premium, concierge-style car hire AVIS First launches personalised airport-to-car concierge service AVIS First introduces luxury concierge car rental experience

'At Avis Budget Group we have embarked on an ambitious transformational journey. We are committed to redefine the car rental industry by driving innovation, with a customer-centric approach' said Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, President International. 'This is about giving back valuable time and elevating the entire travel experience to a new level'.

"Avis First isn't just an upgrade; it's a complete reimagining of how premium travellers begin and end their journeys," said James Adams, VP Chief Commercial Officer, International. "We listened to our customers – travellers who value premium experiences and for whom every minute counts, as well as families seeking effortless travel – and designed a service that delivers unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Avis First introduces a true concierge-style service, where travellers are met directly at arrivals by a dedicated Avis representative. From there, they are personally escorted to their guaranteed premium BMW – be it a sophisticated 3, 4, or 5 Series, or a luxurious and practical X3 or X5 SUV – located just steps from the terminal. This bespoke service ensures an immediate, stress-free transition from plane to premium vehicle, allowing customers to bypass traditional rental counters entirely.

Travel content producer, Alex Zouaghi says, "As someone who travels for a living, the last thing I want to have to do when I land in a different country, is to figure out how to get access to my car rental. I'm always on a tight schedule so handy tips like always making sure I have all my documents (driver's license, insurance, payment info) uploaded into a dedicated folder on my phone or even better on your car rental app are crucial. Bus, shuttle, changing terminals, or just finding the right car park…you know you'll always get there eventually but I can't tell you how many times I wished there was some sort of speedy boarding available in the car rental industry to get straight to your vehicle, turn on the engine and hit the road. The wait is up! AVIS First has launched a concierge car rental service, so it's plane to driving seat in no time!"

Key benefits of the Avis First experience include:

Personalised Concierge Service: A dedicated Avis representative meets you at arrivals and escorts you directly to your vehicle.

A dedicated Avis representative meets you at arrivals and escorts you directly to your vehicle. Guaranteed Premium BMW: Drive away in a high-spec BMW model, chosen for its comfort, style, and performance.

Drive away in a high-spec BMW model, chosen for its comfort, style, and performance. Effortless Returns: Simply pull up to our dedicated area close to departures, hand over the keys, and head straight to your gate.

Simply pull up to our dedicated area close to departures, hand over the keys, and head straight to your gate. Dedicated Support: Access to a VIP phone line and a mobile app-driven reservation and pick-up communication system for ultimate control and convenience. AVIS on Apple and AVIS on Google Play.

Access to a VIP phone line and a mobile app-driven reservation and pick-up communication system for ultimate control and convenience. AVIS on Apple and AVIS on Google Play. No Need To Refuel: return the car and we'll fill up at the same price you would have paid yourself

Avis First is set to expand rapidly, with further European and Global locations planned throughout the coming year and beyond, solidifying Avis's commitment to innovation in premium travel.

To learn more about Avis First and book your elevated arrival experience, download AVIS on Apple and AVIS on Google Play.

Alex gives his top tips for seamless travel through the airport.

Skip the queues with trusted traveller programs like Global Entry (for International) and CLEAR (biometric fast)

Don't forget to download an ESIM to stay connected on arrival. You could try Airalo, Nomad or Holafly.

Download an in-airport navigation map for ease and speed moving around unfamiliar airports. Something like Pointr,Gate Guru, or Navigine could work well.

Don't forget to pre book an in terminal courtesy cart if you have a tight connecting flight. Saves the dash with hand luggage!

Make sure you've uploaded your identification documents to the AVIS First app before you arrive.

Drop a pin in your Google map for the AVIS First return point, next to departures. You'll then just hand over the keys and head straight to your gate.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of global mobility solutions, both through our Avis, Budget and Payless brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of our car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at AvisBudgetGroup.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800270/Avis_Budget_Group.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800271/Avis_Budget_Group_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800266/Avis_Budget_Group_2.jpg