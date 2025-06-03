Avionics Market worth $82.33 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The avionics market is expected to reach USD 82.33 billion by 2030, from USD 56.22 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The avionics market is thriving due to rapid advancements in digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, which enhance efficiency and safety. The increased demand for connected and autonomous aircraft, along with a focus on sustainability, is driving innovation in avionics systems. Geopolitical shifts and the expansion of emerging markets are also contributing to a strong market outlook. Airlines and manufacturers are prioritizing cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving industry needs, making the avionics market dynamic and poised for sustained growth. This industry is at the forefront of shaping the future of aviation technology.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138098845

Browse in-depth TOC on "Avionics Market"

125 – Tables

90 – Figures

280 – Pages

Avionics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 56.22 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 82.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fit, Platform, and System and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity vulnerabilities Key Market Opportunities Advent of advanced connectivity solutions Key Market Drivers Increasing aircraft production



Special mission aircraft is projected to be the fastest-growing platform during the forecast period.

The special mission aircraft segment is experiencing rapid growth due to an increased demand for customized, mission-specific solutions. Governments, defense forces, and private organizations are investing in specialized aircraft for surveillance, reconnaissance, and disaster response. Avionics plays a critical role in enhancing these aircraft's capabilities by providing advanced communication, navigation, and sensor systems. As the need for versatile and technologically sophisticated special mission aircraft grows, the avionics market is responding with tailored solutions to meet unique operational requirements. This segment's expansion is further driven by a continuous focus on security, emergency response, and the evolving demands of specialized aerial missions.

Power & data management systems are expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The power & data management systems segment is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing complexity and demand for efficient energy use in aircraft. Advanced avionics systems require sophisticated power and data management to optimize performance and ensure reliability. As aircraft technology advances, there is a growing need for integrated systems that can accommodate the diverse requirements of various avionic components. Power & data management solutions are essential for improving fuel efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing the overall reliability of these systems.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=138098845

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for avionics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the avionics industry due to rapid technological advancements and implementations, such as NextGen air traffic systems, which mandate avionics upgrades across fleets. This region excels in integrating advanced cockpit systems, including synthetic vision and real-time data processing. Major US companies like Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, and Garmin are at the forefront of global avionics innovation and exports. Additionally, there is a strong demand for certified avionics retrofits in aging general aviation and commercial aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established a proactive regulatory framework that accelerates technology approvals and compliance-based upgrades. The high adoption rate of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) and satellite-based navigation systems has also led to increased replacements of avionics systems. North America's robust ecosystem for avionics testing, simulation, and certification further positions it as a global hub for avionics development and deployment.

RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Thales (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Garmin Ltd (US), Transdigm Group (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Astronautics Corporation Of America (US), Meggit PLC (UK), and Safran SA (France) are the major players in the avionics companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=138098845

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Connected Aircraft Market by Type (Hardware (SATCOM, Data Management Systems, Interface Devices, Software (Fleet Operations, Fleet Monitoring)), Connectivity (In-Flight, Air-To-Air, Air-To-Ground), Platform, and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market by Component (Hardware and Software), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application, Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, and Military Aviation), and Region – 2026

Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Sub-System (Display Systems, Processing Systems, Control Panel), Platform (General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Application, Fit and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/commercial-avionic-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/commercial-avionic-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg