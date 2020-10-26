Avidity Science™ Expands Biomedical Research Solutions Through Acquisition of Bio Medic Data Systems, Hydropac®, Lab Products, Inc., and Harford Systems

WATERFORD, Wisconsin, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avidity Science announces significant steps in expanding its global leadership in biomedical research solutions via the acquisition of Bio Medic Data Systems, Hydropac®, Lab Products, Inc., and Harford Systems. These investments expand Avidity's portfolio of water purification and delivery products, control and monitoring solutions, and service capabilities to enhance its support of the global biomedical research community.

"We are excited about this investment as it adds critical products, capabilities, and services to our industry-leading biomedical research portfolio," said Doug Lohse, chief executive officer, Avidity Science. "Bio Medic Data Systems, Hydropac®, and Lab Products are recognized leaders in innovation, and we will now be able to offer the most comprehensive and technologically-advanced portfolio of products and services to support biomedical research around the world."

BMDS provides advanced state-of-the-art products for the safest, most accurate identification of research models available today, creating fully integrated systems designed to automate gathering, recording, and validating research data for researchers and facilities.

Hydropac® is a unique water pouch and valve system that re-defines water delivery. A complete research model watering solution, the revolutionary Hydropac® system features a single-use, disposable, FDA grade flexible film water pouch combined with a single-use, sterile Disposable Valve™ and an on-site machine for filling and sealing the pouches.

Lab Products, Inc. manufactures an extensive line of research model housing and care equipment, ranging from the classic small metal or plastic housing to a variety of highly sophisticated environmental control systems. Their proven, patented technologies address the everyday research issues of protecting research models and personnel, enabling efficient use of available area, time, and labor.

"We are confident that Avidity Science will continue supporting our long-standing customers with outstanding innovation, combined with strong product and service offerings. We are excited for our associates to join the growing Avidity Science team and to ensure a smooth business transition," said George Gabriel, Lab Products, Inc., president and chief executive officer.

"With the rapid growth of biomedical research, it is vitally important that Avidity can deliver quality products and services to safeguard the valuable research studies being conducted to support critical and emerging health concerns worldwide," said Laura Sarlin, vice president and head of Avidity's Global Biomedical business.

Lohse concluded, "These investments represent another critical step in achieving our Vision of enabling science to improve the quality of life. Avidity Science has established a diversified solution portfolio and global footprint, strengthening our position as a trusted partner to the research community."

About Avidity Science

Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification and delivery, control and monitoring and service solutions for the life science and biomedical research communities. Since 1969, our mission has been to enable science to improve the quality of life. With operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, we are a trusted partner to the global research community through unrivaled technology and support. For more information about these investments and our company, please visit www.AvidityScience.com.

Related Links

http://www.avidityscience.com



SOURCE Avidity Science