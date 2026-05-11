Avid Bioservices Appoints Kerri McCullough Wood as Chief Commercial Officer

Experienced life sciences leader to drive global commercial strategy and accelerate growth across early- and late-phase biologics programs

TUSTIN, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices, Inc., a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Kerri McCullough Wood as Chief Commercial Officer.

Kerri McCullough Wood, Chief Commercial Officer, Avid Bioservices, Inc.

McCullough Wood is a seasoned biopharma executive with nearly three decades of experience across API, CDMO, and drug product services. She joins Avid following her role as Chief Commercial Officer at TAPI, a division of Teva, where she led a global organization spanning 15 countries and was responsible for executing commercial strategy, accelerating growth initiatives, building strong partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, and enhancing organizational performance across the business.

In her role, McCullough Wood will lead Avid's global commercial organization, including business development, marketing, and strategic partnerships. She will focus on accelerating pipeline growth, strengthening client relationships, and further aligning Avid's commercial strategy with its expanding capabilities across early-phase development through commercial manufacturing.

"Kerri joins Avid at an important time for the company," said Kenneth Bilenberg, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Avid Bioservices. "We've made significant investments in our early-phase Center of Excellence and expanded our manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for U.S.-based biologics development and manufacturing. Kerri brings a strong track record of partnership, operational excellence, and program execution that will help us continue delivering for the clients and patients we serve."

McCullough Wood's appointment comes as Avid continues to scale its operations to support biopharma companies across the full development lifecycle, from early-phase programs through commercial manufacturing. The company's focus on speed, quality, and operational predictability, combined with its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, positions it to meet increasing industry demand for reliable and responsive CDMO partners.

"I'm excited to join Avid at such a pivotal point in its growth," said McCullough Wood. "The company has built a strong reputation for quality, flexibility, and partnership. I look forward to working with the team to expand our commercial reach, deepen client relationships, and help bring more therapies to patients."

With McCullough Wood's leadership, Avid will continue advancing its mission to set the standard for quality and partnership in biologics manufacturing, enabling the delivery of therapies that transform patient lives.

About Avid

Avid Bioservices is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in mammalian cell-culture manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. with a flawless FDA record, Avid is trusted by biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide for its agility, quality, and ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes. With experience supporting both emerging biotech and large multinational pharma companies, Avid provides end-to-end solutions from development through commercial supply.

Avid By the Numbers:

More than 600 batches manufactured

Over 275 commercial batches delivered globally

7+ approved commercial products

10 successful pre-approval/pre-license inspections across major regulatory agencies

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