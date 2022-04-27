Avicenna.AI signs a distribution agreement with Sectra for neurovascular AI solutions

Avicenna's ICH and LVO detection tools are now available via the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace.

MARSEILLE, France, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced a signed distribution agreement with Sectra, an international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company. The agreement will see Avicenna's AI solutions for neurovascular pathologies offered through the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace, a platform for contracting, purchasing, and servicing of AI applications validated and verified for use at point of care.

Avicenna's CINA solutions use deep learning to identify, detect and quantify life-threatening pathologies from CT medical images. The FDA-cleared and CE-Marked tools are seamlessly integrated within the clinical workflow, automatically triggering and reporting algorithm results through the systems already used by radiologists.

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability and the second leading cause of death, with one death every 6 seconds worldwide. There are two main types of strokes: ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot (LVO), and hemorrhagic stroke, caused by an intracranial hemorrhage (ICH).

The AI tools to be included in Sectra's Amplifier Marketplace include CINA-ICH, CINA-LVO, and CINA-ASPECTS.

CINA-ICH uses deep learning to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhage and prioritizes those cases in the worklist, dramatically reducing turnaround time for head trauma and stroke patients. (US/EU)

CINA-LVO is a triage tool for rapid automatic LVO detection and real-time triage and prioritization, accelerating clinical workflow and helping stroke teams in their diagnosis. (US/EU)

CINA-ASPECTS is an AI-based automatic quantification tool that enables faster, more consistent, and more precise interpretation for the assessment of acute ischemic stroke. (available for European Union only)

Using a combination of deep learning and machine learning technologies, the CINA solutions automatically detect and prioritize acute ICH and LVO cases within seconds, and assess them for severity, seamlessly alerting radiologists within their existing systems and workflow.

"To help healthcare providers get on the AI adoption journey, we have created the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace. We aim to facilitate easier access and usage of AI applications in medical imaging. This distribution agreement is an example of that. With Avicenna.AI tools deeply embedded in the Sectra diagnostic workspace, we provide our radiologists with enhanced diagnostic confidence for stroke cases," says Nynke Breimer, Global Product Manager AI Radiology, Sectra."

"We provide best-in-class AI triage tools that enable fast detection of the leading causes of stroke, leading to more efficient patient management," said Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder, and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "We are glad to collaborate with a global partner such as Sectra. Through this agreement, we can help more clinicians to facilitate stroke decision making, ensuring a prompt therapeutic response and ultimately improving patient outcomes."

About Avicenna.AI



Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its CINA products leverage deep learning algorithms to identify acute abnormalities and support emergency room triage. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr. Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

About Sectra



With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider for health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last nine consecutive years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for the highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

