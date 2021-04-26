Aviation Lubricants Market to Reach $2.84 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Surge in airline passengers, increase in synthetic lubricants demand, and rise in number of airports fuel the growth of the global aviation lubricants market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aviation Lubricants Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants & Additives), Technology (Mineral Based, and Synthetic), End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others), and by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business & General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global aviation lubricants industry generated $2.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in consumption of synthetic lubricants, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global aviation lubricants market. However, contamination in lubricants hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, demand for low-density lubricants and development of safe and eco-friendly lubricants create new growth opportunities.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8295

COVID-19 Scenario

The demand for aviation lubricants reduced significantly as the aerospace industry became one of the worst-hit industries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ban on domestic as well as the international flight has been imposed in many countries by governments.

The lockdown imposed by governments led to a halt in the manufacturing activities of lubricants. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain led to a shortage of raw materials.

As governments have been allowing domestic and international travel, the demand would grow gradually as the number of domestic and international flights rises.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8295

The engine oil segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the engine oil segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to engine oils being replaced every 50 hours or four months to ensure optimum engine performance. However, the special lubricants & additives segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to excellent lubrication provided against friction and wear.

The synthetic segment to continue its highest contribution by 2027

Based on technology, the synthetic segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to high tolerance to extreme temperatures and aging along with development of cost-effective synthetic lubricants. However, the mineral-based segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to good solubility with additives, low cost, and enhanced compatibility with seals.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8295

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to continue its dominant share by 2027

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aviation lubricants market share in 2019, and will continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to growth in air traffic rate, introduction of new airlines, and increase in domestic flights. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in the construction of new airports in the region.

Leading Market Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc NYCO

LANXESS

LUKOIL

Nye Lubricants, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

ROCOL

JET-LUBE

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8295

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Central Lubrication System Market by Lubrication Type (Oil and Grease), Component Type (Lubrication Distributor, Lubrication Pumps and Timers and Controllers), Actuator Type (Electrical and Pneumatic), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Automotive Antifreeze Market by Fluid Type ( Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol and Glycerin), Technology (Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT), Organic Acid Technology (OAT) and Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)), Application (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle and Construction vehicle), and Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Engine Oil Market by Type (Conventional Engine Oil, Synthetic Engine Oil, Synthetic Blend Oil, and High-Mileage Engine Oil) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

Automotive Grease Market by Type (Soap Thickener, Non-Soap Thickener and Lubricants) and Application (Industrial and Automotive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market by Technology (Bushed DC and Bushless DC), Product Type (Passenger Cars, Lightweight Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicles) and Application (Turbine Style, Sliding Style and Roller Vane): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research