Aviation Fuel Market Estimated to Reach USD 751.01 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The increase in international travel has led to a rise in the use of aviation fuel. The continuous increase in the flow of people and goods, which calls for more flights and increases fuel consumption, lends credence to this. Airlines are forced to buy fuel quickly because of these trends, which increases their market share overall. Production processes are becoming more and more important, in addition to the advancement of renewable energy and alternative fuel sources. The industry's transition to cleaner aviation fuels is not only good for the environment, but it also raises health regulations. It exemplifies the industry's deeper context, the move toward environmental sustainability.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, "Aviation Fuel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 351.11 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 10.11% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 751.01 Billion by the end of 2032. This growth is attributable to new joint ventures and large-scale production activities in the sector.

Aviation Fuel Market Key Growth Drivers

The development and growth of fuel efficiency perseverance through the expansion of aircraft design and engineering businesses creates a good business opportunity because of a higher return on investment. These developments benefit the aviation fuel market by bringing down the cost of fuel for airline companies, which is beneficial given the rising demand for fuel with lower carbon emissions.

In addition, the use of renewable materials to produce SAF renewable additive fuels has created new opportunities for Plain SAF's competitive advantages since these free resources have been widely marketed for sale. Airlines use SAF in their fleets to lower CO2 as part of global sustainability goals. This raises the demand for SAF considerably in addition to bringing new infrastructure and investment opportunities for the aviation fuel industry.

Recent Developments in Aviation Fuel Market

In September 2024 , TotalEnergies and Air France-KLM signed a significant agreement for TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.5 million tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over ten years, beginning in 2024. This partnership aims to support Air France-KLM's decarbonization goals, including a 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions per passenger/km by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

, TotalEnergies and Air France-KLM signed a significant agreement for TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.5 million tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over ten years, beginning in 2024. This partnership aims to support Air France-KLM's decarbonization goals, including a 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions per passenger/km by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. In April 2024 , Boeing committed to purchasing 7.5 million gallons of blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™, marking its largest SAF acquisition. This 30% SAF blend, supplied through EPIC Fuels and Avfuel, supports Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program and aligns with its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in U.S. commercial operations.

, Boeing committed to purchasing 7.5 million gallons of blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™, marking its largest SAF acquisition. This 30% SAF blend, supplied through EPIC Fuels and Avfuel, supports Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program and aligns with its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in U.S. commercial operations. In February 2024 , Airbus and TotalEnergies signed a strategic partnership to enhance the decarbonization of aviation through sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). TotalEnergies will supply over half of Airbus's SAF needs in Europe , and both companies will collaborate on research and innovation programs to develop 100% sustainable fuels tailored to current and future aircraft designs.

Major Challenges in Aviation Fuel Industry

The primary factor preventing the aviation fuel market from expanding is expected to be the cost of fuel. The high cost is likely to be a barrier to market expansion. Since jet fuel is a derivative of Brent crude oil, the reason for the rise in fuel prices is the higher price of Brent crude oil. The price of Brent crude oil is rising as a result of the mismatch between supply and demand. Despite the rising demand for Brent crude oil, prices are driven up by the lack of production. Saudi Arabia, one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), significantly cut back on its crude oil production. They claimed that the weakening global economy and rising interest rates in some western countries were the reasons behind the production cut, which accounted for 2% of global supply.

The market is predicted to suffer since low-income nations might not be able to pay the exorbitant airfares brought on by these factors. Asia Pacific and Africa are two of the price-sensitive regions. Due to their lower per capita incomes, developing countries in the region are unable to purchase pricey tickets.

Competitive Landscape

ExxonMobil is expected to generate USD 339.9 billion in 2024, followed by Chevron with USD 194.7 billion, Total with USD 210.2 billion, Shell with USD 302 billion, and Reliance Petroleum with USD 15.7 million. These are the top five companies in the aviation fuel industry. Each business contributes to the growth of the regional aviation fuel sector.

ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, and Total are the industry leaders in aviation fuel, working tirelessly to supply jet fuel to airlines worldwide. Those airlines have some refinishing and distribution capabilities to guarantee product quality. These businesses follow safety and fuel performance regulations and operate across several regions. British Airways, Eastern Canadian Airlines, and Australian Airlines Corporations all maintain efficient fuel emissions carbon consumption to help lower carbon emissions.

The major players in the Aviation Fuel industry include,

Neste Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

BP plc

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Valero Energy Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

LanzaTech Global, Inc.

World Energy LLC

Gevo, Inc.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

China Petrochemical Corporation

Vitol

Essar Group

World Kinect Corporation

Aemetis, Inc.

Aviation Fuel Market Segmental Analysis

The global aviation fuel market is segmented into fuel processing technology, aircraft type, fuel type, end user, and region. By fuel processing technology, the market is classified into conventional, hydrotreating, catalytic cracking, isomerization, blending, synthetic fuel, water electrolysis, reverse water-gas shift, hydrocracking & fractionation, biofuel, alcohol-to-jet conversion, and biomass-to-liquid. Depending on aircraft type, it is divided into fixed wing, military aviation, business & generation aviation, rotary wing, military helicopter, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and defense & military. According to fuel type, the market is categorized into conventional aviation fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen fuel, power-to-liquid, and gas-to-liquid. As per end user, it is segregated into airline, government & military, and non-scheduled operator.

By fuel processing technology , hydrotreating, especially the Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids, Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK) pathway, dominated the market in 2024. It had the biggest market share among sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies due to its proven scalability, compatibility with modern jet engines, and widespread regulatory acceptance. Large producers such as Neste and World Energy have significantly expanded the capacity of HEFA production worldwide.

, hydrotreating, especially the Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids, Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK) pathway, dominated the market in 2024. It had the biggest market share among sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies due to its proven scalability, compatibility with modern jet engines, and widespread regulatory acceptance. Large producers such as Neste and World Energy have significantly expanded the capacity of HEFA production worldwide. By aircraft type , fixed-wing aircraft, which include freight, commercial, and military aircraft, will consume more than 72% of aviation fuel in 2023–2024. Due to its extensive use in the transportation of people and goods, gasoline is in high demand worldwide.

, fixed-wing aircraft, which include freight, commercial, and military aircraft, will consume more than 72% of aviation fuel in 2023–2024. Due to its extensive use in the transportation of people and goods, gasoline is in high demand worldwide. By fuel type , the primary fuel for airplanes is still jet A/A-1, which will account for about 96% of the market in 2024. Sustainable aviation fuel's current infrastructure, dependability, and engine compatibility keep it at the top even if more people become interested in it.

, the primary fuel for airplanes is still jet A/A-1, which will account for about 96% of the market in 2024. Sustainable aviation fuel's current infrastructure, dependability, and engine compatibility keep it at the top even if more people become interested in it. By end user, the commercial aircraft category is the largest users of aviation fuel in 2024, accounting for more than 60% of total usage. Due to the large number of passenger and freight flights, commercial aviation is the primary cause of the world's gasoline consumption.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest aviation fuel market in 2024 due to its robust commercial aviation sector, ongoing additions of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), and robust regulatory support. SAF gained popularity due to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and incentives for producing biofuel. The continued use of conventional and alternative aircraft fuels was ensured by major airlines and regional defense operations.

Asia-Pacific expanded at the fastest rate in 2024 due to aggressive fleet growth, a growing middle class, and more people traveling. Much money was spent on creating SAF throughout the region, particularly in Southeast Asia, China, and India. As defense spending increased and infrastructure improved, both the military and the civilian sectors required more types of aviation fuel.

Europe is significantly ahead in 2024 due to its stringent environmental laws, such as the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System), which mandated SAF blending and carbon pricing. SAF production and usage increased as a result of the region's focus on decarbonizing aviation and collaboration between airlines and fuel suppliers. Power-to-liquid fuels and hydrogen are also very popular in the European market.

The LAMEA aviation fuel market grew steadily in 2024. Due to its extensive refinery capacity and importance on international aviation routes, the Middle East had a significant impact. Regional air travel increased in Latin America, and new airline routes and infrastructure upgrades in Africa increased demand. Comparatively speaking, this region's adoption of SAF was still quite low.

