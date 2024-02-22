Aviation Crew Management System Market to Reach $5.61 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.16% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global aviation crew management system market is driven by factors such as growth in adoption in civil aviation and surge in applications of crew management such as planning and tracking.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aviation Crew Management System Market by Component (Solution and Services) Application (Planning, Training, Tracking, and Others), End-User (Commercial Aviation, Military and Defense, and Cargo Airlines), and Deployment Mode (Cloud Based and On-premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global aviation crew management system market size was valued at $2.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $5.61 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.16% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global aviation crew management system market is driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of integrated platforms, which fuels the demand for aviation crew management systems. In addition, the market is influenced by increase in the need for AI and IOT technologies in aviation. However, high development costs and immobility restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in investments in civil aviation provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.61 Billion Market Size In 2032 $5.61 Billion CAGR 8.16 % No. Of Pages In Report 314 Segments Covered Component, Application, End-User, Deployment Mode, And Region. Drivers Increase In The Need For AI And IOT Technologies In Aviation Increase In Adoption Of Integrated Platforms Opportunities Growth In Investments In Civil Aviation Restraints High Development Costs And Immobility Restrict The Market Growth

The planning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the planning segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aviation crew management system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Aviation crew management systems have been increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to optimize crew scheduling, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making processes.

Historical Insights

The global aviation crew management system market is marked by fierce competition among prominent players like CAE Inc., IBS Software Services, Jeppesen (Boeing Company), Lufthansa Systems, AIMS International Ltd, and NAVBLUE Company. Established vendors with robust technical and financial capabilities are poised to lead, given their ability to meet the high market demand. The competitive landscape is anticipated to intensify with ongoing technological innovations, product expansions, and diverse strategies employed by key industry players.

Key Developments and Strategies in the Aviation Crew Management System:

In March 2022 , DGCA closely monitored all Boeing 737 fleets in the wake of a similar aircraft crash at China Eastern Airlines, emphasizing a heightened focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

, DGCA closely monitored all Boeing 737 fleets in the wake of a similar aircraft crash at China Eastern Airlines, emphasizing a heightened focus on safety and regulatory compliance. July 2022 saw Garmin introducing new features in its Garmin Pilot product, showcasing graphical layouts for aircraft details, including passenger seating, cargo, and fuel station information.

saw Garmin introducing new features in its product, showcasing graphical layouts for aircraft details, including passenger seating, cargo, and fuel station information. Lufthansa Systems, in October 2022 , collaborated with Ditto, a peer-to-peer database business, to develop an advanced crew app utilizing Apple's Swift UI framework. This move exemplifies a proactive digitalization strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, communication, and overall crew productivity.

, collaborated with Ditto, a peer-to-peer database business, to develop an advanced crew app utilizing Apple's Swift UI framework. This move exemplifies a proactive digitalization strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, communication, and overall crew productivity. February 2022 witnessed Honeywell launching the "Honeywell Forge Pilot Connect app" and "Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency" app for pilots. These apps foster crew connectivity and contribute to improved fuel efficiency by providing insights and recommendations. The market is witnessing a surge in automation, including AI adoption and cloud-based technology, alongside the development of mobile applications, propelling the aviation crew management system market. The aviation technology integration market is forecasted to reach $89.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global aviation crew management system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance autonomous capabilities, enable intelligent decision-making, improve target recognition and tracking, and enhance situational awareness in complex environments is contributing to the market growth.

The cloud-based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aviation crew management system market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.46% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a shift towards cloud-based crew management systems, offering greater flexibility, scalability, and accessibility compared to traditional on-premises solutions. Cloud-based platforms allow airlines to access real-time data, collaborate more efficiently, and streamline operations across multiple locations.

The commercial aviation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the commercial aviation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aviation crew management system market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The commercial aviation crew management system market is primarily driven by the increasing need for airlines to optimize crew utilization, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the aviation crew management system market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in aviation demand in the emerging markets of the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.68% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

CAE Inc.

IBS Software Services

Jeppesen (Boeing Company)

Lufthansa Systems

AIMS International Ltd

NAVBLUE Company

Mphasis Company

Intelisys System

Hitit Software Services

Leon Software

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aviation crew management system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

