Avia Solutions Group concluded acquisition of Skytrans Airlines, expanding to 12 AOCs worldwide

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider with a fleet of 199 aircraft, has finalized the acquisition of the Australian airline Skytrans. The airline, which holds a fleet of 13 regional aircraft, specializes in Regular Public Transport (RPT) as well as charter operations.

With the acquisition of Skytrans, the group secures an Australian Air Operator Certificate (AOC), paving the way for both passenger and cargo flight operations. The move will, moreover, allow the group to access the lucrative domestic aviation market in Australia, which, according to projections published in the Australian Aviation Network review of 2023, is set to exceed pre-COVID levels in 2024.

This development is part of the group's growth strategy within the Asia-Pacific region. Expansion in the region provides valuable leverage to counterbalance the reduced seasonal demand in Europe by shifting aircraft between counter-seasonal regions. The obtained AOC brings the total number of air operator certificates held by the group to 12.

"This acquisition is part of our larger strategy, which is aimed at limiting the impact of seasonality, whilst giving us access to new growing markets in Asia-Pacific and further afield. By the end of the year, we aim to establish or acquire 7 additional airlines, with countries like Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia firmly on our radar," says Jonas Janukenas, CEO of Avia Solutions Group.

According to the newly appointed Managing Director of Skytrans, Gytis Gumuliauskas, while the company's current activities will be continued, the main goal is to extensively develop ACMI and wet lease operations:

"Passenger operations will be our main area of focus, with cargo being an area we're willing to explore and develop in 2024 and beyond. To achieve these goals, we have plans of expanding the fleet with A319 aircraft for passenger and with A321F for cargo transportation."

Irish-based Avia Solutions Group is the parent company to SmartLynx Airlines, Avion Express, AirExplore, KlasJet, Magma Aviation, and more, operating worldwide. The group also comprises a leading global provider of MRO services, FL Technics, with 100 line maintenance stations worldwide and maintenance hangars in Lithuania, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Avia Solutions Group also operates the largest independent pilot training organization, BAA Training, with schools in Spain, France, Lithuania, and Vietnam.

