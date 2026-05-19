AVEVA Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Accelerate Industrial AI and Unify IT/OT Data Ecosystems

The collaboration will enable direct, zero-copy integration between CONNECT and Snowflake, removing data silos and accelerating time-to-insight across industrial enterprises

MILAN, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, is announcing a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to transform how industrial organizations unify, govern, and activate data across IT and OT environments.

The collaboration establishes a direct, zero-copy integration between CONNECT, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform, and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, enabling customers to securely access, analyze, and activate industrial and enterprise data without the need for complex data pipelines or costly integration projects. This marks a shift from traditional data movement and pipeline-heavy architectures to a modern data-sharing approach that simplifies access, reduces technical debt, and enables faster, more scalable industrial AI adoption.

"Industrial customers need fast, secure access to trusted data across operational, engineering, and enterprise domains to support decision-making at scale," said Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer, AVEVA. "Through this collaboration, we are extending our cloud-scale intelligence capabilities and enabling data to be accessed and used without duplication, helping bring operational intelligence into enterprise-wide decision within an open, partner-led ecosystem."

AVEVA's integration with Snowflake enables organizations to move from fragmented IT and OT systems to a governed, enterprise-wide data foundation. Through this collaboration, joint customers inherit Snowflake's full governance stack, including column-level security, dynamic data masking, object tagging, and fine-grained access controls, helping customers ensure that operational data shared across IT and OT boundaries meets the compliance requirements of regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing.

With access to trusted, high-quality datasets in the cloud, organizations can deploy AI agents that reason across operational, enterprise, and external data sources to drive real-time decision-making. Snowflake Cortex AI enables joint customers to build intelligent systems that go beyond traditional analytics, including agents that can autonomously optimize energy costs, predict equipment failures, and ground their recommendations in institutional knowledge such as maintenance procedures and manufacturer specifications. These agents operate within a governed framework where routine optimizations execute autonomously while critical decisions are routed to human operators for approval, giving organizations control over the boundary between machine autonomy and human oversight.

The new capabilities enable a future-ready industrial data architecture designed to support AI-driven operations, cross-enterprise collaboration, and the development of more autonomous industrial systems.

"Organizations today want access to easy, connected and trusted data across every part of their business to fully realize the value of AI and advanced analytics," said Chris Child, VP of Product, Data Engineering, Snowflake. "By collaborating with AVEVA, we are enabling industrial customers to leverage Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, supporting faster innovation and more scalable analytics, while enabling them to unlock deeper insights, drive smarter, faster decisions, and maintain governability and auditability, without the complexity of moving or duplicating data."

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

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CONTACT: Priscilla Tinsley, priscilla.tinsley@aveva.com

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