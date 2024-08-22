Avery Dennison and Arianee Take the Lead in ABI Research's Digital Product Passport Vendor Competitive Ranking

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPPs have the potential to be carriers of critical product information with static and dynamic elements, revolutionizing the use, monitoring, and disposal of products or materials. The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the top nine leading Digital Product Passport (DPP) software providers and their solution capabilities across the high environmental impact sectors, namely apparel, construction & buildings, Electric Vehicles (EV), and consumer electronic goods, ahead of European Union's DPP regulation.

The report evaluated and ranked each profiled company as either a leader, mainstream, or follower, and the results are:

Market Leaders: Avery Dennison, Arianee

Mainstream: Kezzler,3E Exchange, Minespider, Siemens, and Circulor

Followers: Kurz Digital, PSQR

"The analysis focused on twelve criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria included software platform use & navigation, data management, data governance, interoperability, and innovative platform features. The implementation criteria included commercial success and market share, geographical coverage, supply chain mapping, ecosystem partners and case studies, solution adaptability, deployment support, and time to value," explains Rithika Thomas, Sustainable Technologies Senior Analyst at ABI Research.

Avery Dennison took the overall lead in the assessment. It has benefited from a first-mover advantage through the announcement of its Digital Product Passport as a Service in October 2023, coupled with long-standing experience in supply chain transparency tools, open modular architecture, established ecosystem partnerships, ERP integrations, and downstream circularity partners. In addition, Avery Dennison scored well in the implementation category due to its global presence, depth in supply chain mapping, and ability to cater to multiple product groups ahead of the mandatory regulations.

Arianee, a fierce competitor to Avery Dennison in the DPP space and a member of SAP's Startup Accelerator Incubator, came in at a close second place due to its innovative DPP platform with authenticity and a circular marketplace strengthened by scaled global deployments across multiple verticals.

Avery Dennison, Arianee, 3E Exchange, and Siemens are innovation leaders, with platforms exceeding market requirements and pushing the boundaries of DPP's potential in a competitive marketplace. The top three implementor leaders are Avery Dennison, Arianee, and Kezzler due to their established strong ecosystem partners built over the years, scaled deployments, vertical adaptability, and commercialized solutions available in the market today.

The underlying concept and technology for DPPs are still relatively nascent and developing, with the purpose to drive focused circular business models. "DPP solution providers with robust, interoperable platforms, accredited data management, strong ecosystem partnerships, and published use cases, and an adaptable platform to serve the revolving regulatory market will seize the commercial opportunity and forge long-term business opportunities and customer value," Thomas concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digital Product Passport vendors competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Sustainability Software Markets and Circular Technologies & Programs research services, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

