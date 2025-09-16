Averna and Datwyler Raise the Bar for Coffee Cup Quality with High-Speed Inspection

Compact, automated system ensures flawless aluminum cups at scale— boosting quality, speed, and sustainability

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a global leader in test and quality solutions, has partnered with Datwyler, a top manufacturer of aluminum packaging for the food and beverage industry, to deliver a powerful new inspection and stacking system that's transforming the production of single-serve coffee cups. The result: faster output, fewer defects, and smarter manufacturing—all in a compact, high-performance package.

Logo: Averna Technologies Inc. Logo: Datwyler

In response to the rapidly increasing demand for single-serve coffee pods, Datwyler faced the challenge of scaling production without compromising on quality. Their aluminum coffee cups must meet strict standards for safety, durability, and appearance. Even minor imperfections—like pinholes, dents, or material overlaps—can affect coffee quality and customer satisfaction. The collaboration with Averna has yielded a compact, automated system that integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, delivering unparalleled speed and precision.

"We needed a solution that could keep up with our production speed while catching barely visible flaws," said Sandro Exer, Project Manager Investmanagement at Datwyler. "Averna delivered a system that's fast, accurate, and fits perfectly into our existing line. It's a major step forward in driving yield and consistency."

Averna's system is installed directly after Datwyler's 12-fold aluminum cup press. Using advanced cameras, lighting, and vision algorithms, the system evaluates each cup in real time, at speeds of up to 8 meters per second. This proved to be challenging, needing to distinguish between harmless stretch marks and actual defects with 100% accuracy.

Each inspection station handles 1,800 cups per minute. With five systems now running in parallel, Datwyler is inspecting and sorting 9,000 cups every minute. Defective cups are automatically diverted for recycling, reducing waste and improving sustainability.

"Our collaboration with Datwyler exemplifies our commitment to innovation and quality," said Ingmar Schepers, Account Manager at Averna. "Together, we built a system that's not only fast and reliable, but also flexible enough to adapt to future product variations."

The system's modular design ensures scalability and adaptability, positioning Datwyler to meet evolving market demands while maintaining its reputation for excellence in the food and beverage sector.

For more information about Averna and its automation solutions, visit www.averna.com.

About Datwyler

Datwyler's Food & Beverage division specializes in premium aluminum packaging and sealing solutions for global markets. With decades of experience and a strong focus on safety, compliance, and innovation, Datwyler helps customers deliver high-quality products that meet the demands of today's consumers.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, and ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation.

© Copyright 2025 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773195/Averna_Technologies_Inc__Averna_and_Datwyler_Raise_the_Bar_for_C.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773197/Averna_Technologies_Inc__Averna_and_Datwyler_Raise_the_Bar_for_C.jpg

Media Contact: media@averna.com