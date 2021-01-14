Avens Company combatting the fight against COVID-19 with the launch of its Healthcare Division - DAVENDIS

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2019, Avens has recently been focusing on providing sustainable solutions to the global pandemic to over 40 countries and territories globally. During the first lockdown, one of Avens main goal was to support the less fortunate in overcoming COVID-19 by giving them access to PPE Supply. Today, the company is launching its Healthcare Division named DAVENDIS which is destined to support less advantaged countries for healthcare solution.

Avens initial goal when facing the pandemic was to provide the right care to the less fortunate. To this end, the company donated thousands of masks to a number of islands in the Caribbean, as well as charitable organisations in Europe such as Barnados based in the UK.

After focusing on trading with the Asian market, Avens has expanded in less than 24 months to service over 40 countries. It is now focusing on providing import/export capabilities to growth markets which represents 2/3 of the global population. Davendis, the newly launched healthcare division for Avens, is now offering COVID-19 vaccines ULT freezers, PCR tests, medical needles, plasters, wipes and much more.

David R. Bellegarde-Smeralda, founder and CEO says, "Our reach goes far beyond Amazon current capability as we are connecting with markets that might have been overlooked or deemed insignificant by our competitors."

Avens's purpose is to contribute to the global effort of providing sustenance and key essentials for a growing population in an ever-changing world with a safe, responsible and sustainable standpoint. Every day Avens connects farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and manufacturers with distributors for the supplies their clients need. We combine our experience with new technologies and insights to apply that expertise to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, devices, cars, PPE supplies, customers, and communities. Since we mostly work business to business, we're not a household name. Please contact admin@avenscompany.com if you would like more information.

We are committed to working towards a safe and sustainable future, from farm to fork. Sustainable agriculture and food production are among the world's most pressing challenges. Collectively, we must find the best way to feed the world's rapidly growing population, while respecting our planet's finite resources and adapting swiftly to climate change.

We recognise the need to monitor and manage sustainability as an integral element of our increasingly diversified portfolio. To structure our efforts across key areas for our work, we have developed an approach based on four pillars: People, Environment, Partners and Community. This approach reflects our commitment to contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and underpins our growth strategy as a business.

