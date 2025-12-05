AV‑Comparatives triumphs at 2025 "Tiroler Innovationspreis 2025"

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent cybersecurity testing authority AV‑Comparatives has been awarded the top honor in the "Technical Innovation" category at the 2025 "Tiroler Innovationspreis" (Tyrolean innovation award), underlining its role in advancing digital security within Europe.

A breakthrough for IoT‑security standards

Jan Brilke, CEO of AV-Comparatives and Prof. Dr. Pascal Schöttle, Head of JR Centre for Security Analysis of IoT devices at MCI celebrate the award.

With its entry AV‑Comparatives presented Europe's first scalable IoT‑ testing and certification platform. Together with scholars from MCI Innsbruck, they developed a robust, automated system designed to evaluate the cyber‑resilience of connected devices, also in accordance with forthcoming EU legislation.

The platform enables manufacturers and vendors to test large quantities of IoT products efficiently, producing reproducible, normative security assessments — a vital step towards creating safer smart homes, smart buildings and even smart cities.

Global significance born in Tyrol

The jury's decision highlights AV‑Comparatives' technological excellence and its strategic relevance for the European and global technology landscape. As cyber threats escalate globally, a reliable, scalable testing and certification mechanism offers concrete added value for consumers seeking secure connected devices, for manufacturers striving for compliance with regulatory standards, as well as public entities and critical infrastructure.

By honoring AV‑Comparatives, the 25‑year‑old Tiroler Innovationspreis sends a clear signal: digital security is not an afterthought — it is a core pillar of modern innovation. AV‑Comparatives' achievement therefore not only strengthens its own reputation as global authority in independent security testing but also contributes to positioning Tirol as a forward‑looking, resilient technology hub.

"For us, critical infrastructure begins already at home. This award is both a tremendous honor and a recognition of our ongoing commitment to research and innovation. Together with our partners, we are proud to contribute to a more secure digital world", says Jan Brilke, CEO of AV-Comparatives.

About AV‑Comparatives

AV‑Comparatives is globally recognized as an independent, scientifically rigorous evaluator of cybersecurity solutions. Its mission is to deliver unbiased, data‑driven security assessments to help organizations and consumers make informed decisions in an increasingly connected world.

