Avature Unveils Next-Generation Chatbot to Enhance User Experience Across the Talent Lifecycle

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, the leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, today announces the launch of the Avature Chatbot, a platform-native feature set that enhances user experiences throughout the talent lifecycle.

Powered by state-of-the-art, AI-enabled semantic technology developed in-house, the Avature Chatbot transcends the limitations of traditional chatbots that rely on conventional, workflow-based approaches, engaging users in natural, non-predefined conversations beyond keyword matching. Built on a conversational model, the Chatbot understands and responds to users in a human-like manner.

Focusing on customer feedback regarding the continued need to improve candidate experience, the first iteration of the Chatbot enhances the job search experience for career site visitors by providing immediate answers to their frequently asked questions, as well as driving conversion through smart job recommendations in multiple languages.

In a market still dominated by third-party "bolt-on" chatbots that cannot leverage all the data customers have collected in their recruiting systems, Avature is introducing a platform-native chatbot that can be easily enabled with the flick of a switch, sidestepping the need for challenging integrations.

"Conversational AI technology is developing at a breathtaking pace, and Avature is staying at the forefront of this evolution. To provide the best experience for the user, the Chatbot has to be deeply integrated into the rest of the platform, which is why we have built it ourselves," said Rabih Zbib, Machine Learning Director at Avature.

Beyond catering to the needs of external candidates, Avature plans to expand the chatbot's capabilities to serve a broader spectrum of stakeholders, including hiring managers, employees and anyone interfacing with the platform.

This expansion will enable the Chatbot to serve as a comprehensive virtual assistant, leveraging other Avature tools such as interview scheduling and semantic matching to facilitate a broad range of tasks, from screening for requirements, resolving hiring manager queries and extending offer letters, to handling new-hire onboarding.

"As with every significant sea change, modern businesses must learn to see past the AI hype and take advantage of its potential. We support our customers in this strategic imperative by developing game-changing AI features that deliver tangible value and enhance the recruiting and talent management process," commented Dimitri Boylan, CEO.

"This Chatbot is a prime example. By improving candidate experience on career sites and increasing conversion, it will help our customers hire the qualified talent they need to achieve breakout performance," he concluded.

Avature will remain committed to the development of platform-native AI infrastructure and will make the Chatbot available for use in all of Avature's solutions, from CRM and ATS to Learning and Performance Management, in order to power use cases across the entire talent journey from a single platform, ultimately making the recruitment and talent management journey more intuitive, seamless and rewarding for all parties involved.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments globally. Avature solutions, including shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, career sites, employee referral management, and performance management, are used by 110 Fortune 500 companies in more than 164 countries and 32 languages.

